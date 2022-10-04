Proposed Trade Sees Warriors Deal Young Big Man: Sources

The Golden State Warriors have built up an impressive roster made up of a solid mix of star veterans and promising youngsters. Obviously, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are still the stars of the show, but guys like Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins have begun to make a name for themselves, too.

But the more intriguing group of players rear their heads once you start to look down the roster a bit. Golden State has accumulated an impressive young core, including players such as Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, and James Wiseman.

However, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, they could potentially look to move on from some young guys, and if they did decide to do that, Wiseman would likely be the first to go. In fact, the sources suggested a potential deal with the San Antonio Spurs.

Here’s the outline of the potential deal:

Warriors receive: Jakob Poeltl, protected pick

Spurs receive: Wiseman

At just 21 years old, Wiseman has a ton of potential still, but if he begins to struggle, the Warriors could look to bring in a better win-now option.

Now, the Western Conference executive suggested a deal like this before Wiseman’s impressive preseason debut, but it’s also important not to overreact to a single preseason game. There’s still a chance that Wiseman fails to perform at a championship level during the regular season.

The executive noted Golden State’s desire to win now as a potential reason to explore a deal for Poeltl.

Why Warriors Would Trade for Poeltl

As things stand, Poeltl is a more proven player than Wiseman. He’s a solid rim protector, can run the pick-n-roll fairly well, and would give Golden State a starting-caliber presence down low to play behind Kevon Looney.

According to the executive, a Wiseman-for-Poeltl could work if the Warriors get to the point where they are looking to make a win-now deal.

“If you get into a trade situation, I could see something with San Antonio working out, you could swap Poeltl for Wiseman, and maybe there would a protected pick going back from San Antonio. But you know, Poeltl (26) is older than Wiseman (21) and Wiseman has a higher upside. Warriors need to win now, though,” the West exec told Deveney.

Again, the executive spoke about this possibility before Wiseman put together a solid start to the preseason, but it’s still important to consider the fact that he hasn’t played a regular-season game since his rookie year. And considering the Warriors’ high goals, he’ll have to perform at a high level immediately.

This is something that the executive stressed when discussing the fact that Wiseman sits at the top of Golden State’s potential young trade candidates.

Warriors Could Look to Trade Youngsters

According to the executive, some people within the Warriors organization may prefer to trade some of their young players in an attempt to make a stronger run to defend their title. And if they do, Wiseman would be the first player they could look to trade.

“I think there are some in the organization who are looking at what they have in terms of young players and would like to maybe deal off one or two in order to make a stronger run at defending the title this year while you’ve got all the vets around. And Wiseman is always at the top of the list because teams still have an interest in him, you still know what his potential is as a defensive big man who can maybe shoot. But the owners put a lot into picking him, they took him over LaMelo (Ball) so they’e really invested in making sure he works out. So they’re not going to want to trade him,” the executive said.

So, while it seems as though the Warriors are comfortable running with Wiseman right now, it’s impossible to know what the future holds.