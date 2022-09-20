Warriors Star Klay Thompson Projected to Take Major Step

Last year was a season of dreams for the Golden State Warriors. While injuries hurt their season all year, everything came together by the postseason. Stephen Curry was back in full force by the first round, Draymond Green was able to get healthy, and it all culminated in their fourth title in eight years.

But perhaps the most heartwarming storyline from last season’s run was the return of Klay Thompson. After two years away from the game due to injuries, he made his return to the court, helping the Warriors on their quest to yet another championship.

And now, heading into next season, he should be able to play an even larger role on the Warriors. According to CJ Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle, Thompson should be able to get back into form next year, improving his shooting splits across the board.

“Thompson has had plenty of time to get his legs back under him this offseason, and it should result in greater patience offensively and better efficiency.

“While it might be tough for him to match his 2017-18 splits, him shooting at least 45% from the field and 42% from deep feels possible. Defensively, last postseason proved that he can still hold his own,” Holmes wrote.

Warriors training camp preview: Can Klay Thompson return to All-Star form?

These predictions come after a season where, at times, Thompson struggled with efficiency.

Thompson’s Efficiency Was Inconsistent

Obviously, any player coming off two years of rehabbing injuries is bound to struggle in some areas. For Thompson, it was efficiency. He wasn’t able to shoot as consistently as he has in years past.

“Thompson still turned in some vintage performances last season, scoring 32 points in Game 4 against Denver in the opening round, 30 points in Game 6 against Memphis in the Western Conference semifinals, and 32 points in Game 5 against Dallas in the Western Conference finals. However, his biggest issue was efficiency — consistently finding that rhythm every great shooter needs.

“Sometimes he disrupted the flow of the Warriors’ offense by pressing too much, resulting in poor shot selection. Other times he got great looks but couldn’t knock them down,” said Holmes.

Klay Thompson gearing up for the season 🎯

Regardless, Thompson still put up solid numbers last season. In 32 regular-season appearances last year, Thompson played 29.4 minutes per game. He averaged 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on 42.9% shooting from the field and 38.% shooting from behind the three-point line.

But now, heading into his tenth NBA season, 12th including the injured years, Thompson should be ready to go. Head coach Steve Kerr even mentioned that Thompson should be more consistent next year.

Kerr: ‘Expect Him to Be More Consistent’

During an interview with Damon and Ratto of 95.7 The Game, Kerr noted that, with his offseason work, Thompson should be ready to play more consistently next season.

“Klay is just on cloud nine right now,” Kerr said. “He can’t wait for camp to start, and I would expect him to be more consistent this year, just having that conditioning base underneath him, and that consistency of good health and being able to train all summer.”

It’s safe to say that Thompson should be ready to go heading into next season.