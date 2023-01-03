Klay Thompson Sends Emotional Message to Warriors Teammate After Miraculous Win

The Golden State Warriors have won five games in a row, placing them two games above .500 (20-18) and in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. Their most recent win over the Atlanta Hawks was a double-overtime thriller leading to a 143-141 victory.

Klay Thompson was the star of the show, but Kevon Looney stole the spotlight at the end of the contest. The big man hit a game-winning layup off a putback at the end of the second overtime. After the game, Thompson praised Looney’s play, noting that he’s “indispensable” for the Warriors.

“Man, he’s just indispensable for us,” Thompson said. “Loon is incredible. His ability to be out there every single night, his ability to read the offense, protect the rim and rebound — I mean, 20 rebounds is not easy to do. That’s like scoring 40 in an NBA game. I’m just proud of the man for what he’s fought through as well. He had some injuries like myself that might have had him feeling like a shell of himself, but now he’s such a vital piece to what we do.”

The veteran guard stepped up to the plate with Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins out due to injuries. Thompson put up 54 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 21-of-39 shooting from the field and 10-of-21 shooting from behind the three-point line.

As for Looney, his impact on the game extended far beyond his game-winning layup. He put up some impressive stats, leading the Warriors to a tough win. The big man ended the night with 14 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists on 4-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Klay Thompson Not Putting Pressure on Himself

Curry’s injury made life a lot more difficult for the Warriors. He was carrying the load for them early in the season, and without him on the court, a lot of other players have been forced to take on a larger role. Jordan Poole and Thompon are two of the most important oneness in that regard.

However, they’re not adding any pressure onto their plates. According to Thompson, he’s just trying to stay focused on his game and doesn’t plan to put pressure on himself.

“I’m not going to put any extra pressure on myself,” Thompson said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I’m going to go out there play my game, trust my teammates. I’m not going to add extra pressure to score a certain amount, carry the team. I’ll just get in my own way.”’

THIS SEQUENCE BY THE WARRIORS 🤯 Jordan Poole with the ridiculous up-and-under, then Klay Thompson with the leaning three!pic.twitter.com/4HczbwGTvC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 31, 2022

Klay Thompson’s Future With Warriors in Jeopardy

But while Thompson has been crucial to Golden State’s success this year (and for the last decade), there have been some questions surrounding his future. According to sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, there’s a chance that Thompson “could consider” leaving the Warriors at the end of his current contract.

“He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive said. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”