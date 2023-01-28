NBA Makes Final Decision on Punishment for Warriors Star Steph Curry

The Golden State Warriors have gotten back on track as of late. As things stand, they’ve won four of their last six games, including two wins in a row against the Memphis Grizzlies and Toronto Raptors. However, their win over Memphis came with some drama.

Stephen Curry was ejected with a little over a minute to go in the fourth quarter after throwing his mouthguard into the crowd. He was frustrated with a shot that Jordan Poole took. It was later announced by the NBA that Curry had been fined for the incident.

“Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has been fined $25,000 for throwing his mouthpiece into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

“The incident, for which Curry was assessed a technical foul and ejected, occurred with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 122-120 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 25 at Chase Center,” the NBA Communications account tweeted.

The issue occurred after Poole took a deep three with 1:18 left in the game. There were roughly 11 seconds left on the shot clock, and Curry was calling for the ball at the top of the key, as he likely wanted to reset and start a new offensive possession. Poole’s shot caused him to throw his mouthpiece in a fit of rage.

Golden State was up by two points at that moment, but by the end of the contest, the score was tied. Luckily for Curry and the Warriors, Poole made up for his ill-advised three-point shot with a game-winning layup in the closing seconds of the game.

Jordan Poole Mocks Stephen Curry

With the game tied and 2.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Warriors were taking the ball out from under their own basket. It looked as though they were attempting to run a play for Klay Thompson to get a shot in the corner, but things broke down.

Instead, Poole capitalized on the Grizzlies defensive breakdown and cut to the layup. Memphis wing Ziaire Williams was out of position and was not prepared for Poole’s cut. As a result, the Warriors won the game.

After the win, Poole met Curry in the back hallways of the arena to celebrate the victory. However, before they embraced, Poole chucked his mouthpiece to the side, mocking Curry for getting ejected and throwing a subtle jab at him in the process.

Stephen Curry Explains Frustration Before Ejection

As for why Curry got as mad as he did ahead of his ejection, he explained that it was simply a product of how intense the game was. He was just amped up in the moment and got very frustrated.

“Yeah, it was a crucial time in the game and the way our season has gone, as you know, there’s questions about the heightened sense of urgency and about how every detail matters,” Curry said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “You want something really bad, like just getting a win. With fourth quarter execution, clutch time type of situations, all that stuff does matter. So I reacted in a way that, obviously, put myself out of the game and put the team in a tough place. But, the intentions and the energy around what matters in the sense of winning, that’s what it’s about. Thankfully my teammates responded extremely well, Klay (Thompson) with a big shot, JP with the game-winner at the end. Execution was great. We needed that one, there was a lot of sense of urgency for sure, and I kind of let my emotions get in the way of it.”