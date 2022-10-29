Warriors Like Rookie More Than Jonathan Kuminga, Other Young Players: Sources

Over the course of the past few seasons, the Golden State Warriors have accumulated a great pool of young talent. Obviously, they’re still being led by their veteran Big 3, but the organization has set itself up for the future as well.

Jordan Poole is the first name that comes to mind, but they also have some great role players. Guys like James Wiseman, Moses Moody, and Jonathan Kuminga all look ready to play big-time roles for Golden State in years to come. However, none of those three is the team’s favorite youngster.

Instead, the Warriors are in love with Patrick Baldwin Jr. Golden State selected Baldwin with the 28th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, they prefer Baldwin out of all of their young players.

“The thing about Kuminga and all those young guys they have is that, if you ask people in that team, they like Patrick Baldwin Jr. better,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “They may like him more than all of their young guys in the end. They’re going to go slow with him, but I would expect to see him in the rotation at some point. Positionally, he fits better than the other young guys except [for] Wiseman. But they think he is going to be a really, really good stretch-four in the league, and they do not have that on the roster right now.”

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is playing like the lotto pick he was projected to be at this time last year 📈 pic.twitter.com/iOgc93BEVq — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 2, 2022

Coming out of high school, Baldwin was heralded as an upcoming lottery pick. However, he only played in 11 college games at the University of Milwaukee before getting injured. That, combined with a relatively poor performance in the games he did appear in, caused him to fall in the draft.

Kuminga Growing Frustrated With Warriors

Baldwin’s place in the team could only improve as the Warriors are continually forced to deal with a situation with another one of their young players. According to sources, Kuminga is growing tired of his situation in Golden State.

“The guy you worry about is Kuminga,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The stuff that was said about him, about his work ethic and all of that, the reality is, he wasn’t playing, and he was frustrated. Everyone knew it last year. With the Warriors, they have been lucky that everyone that they have kind of falls in line. Moody, Wiseman, I think those guys get it. But Kuminga wants to play.”

The young forward has only played 10.8 minutes per game this year – the third-least on the team ahead of only rookie Ryan Rollins and Ty Jerome (who has only appeared in two games).

Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Kuminga

The situation with Kuminga has become so clear that Curry made a statement about it, urging him to stay the course.

“I hope he’s pissed off about it,” Curry said. “I hope he’s frustrated because that’s what’s going to make it more worth it when it comes his way.”

Play

Steph Curry postgame; Warriors beat the Miami Heat Hey there! Help us grow this Sports channel by pressing LIKE. When you LIKE, COMMENT or SHARE, you are telling YouTube that you want our content to be shown. If you DISLIKE =( the video, then YouTube will hide our content and you may miss out on our next posting. Thank you so much for… 2022-10-28T05:52:17Z

How long will Kuminga sit idly by and accept the lack of minutes? He doesn’t have much of a choice right now, but as the frustration builds, his attitude may only get worse.

And if the team truly prefers Baldwin over the rest of the youngsters, his issues will only grow larger.