Stephen Curry Sounds Off on Long-Time Warriors Teammate Over Past Decision

The Golden State Warriors have had a phenomenal run over the last decade. They’ve won four of the last eight titles and are the reigning NBA champions. But that doesn’t mean they haven’t dealt with some controversy along the way, lighthearted or not.

One of the more questionable occurrences to transpire throughout their dynasty came after the 2014-15 NBA Finals. Andre Iguodala took home the Finals MVP. During a recent appearance on The Old Man and the Three with JJ Redick and Tommy Alter, Stephen Curry said that he believes he deserved the award.

“The question, ‘Do I feel like I deserve it?’ For sure. … The power of the narrative, it can distract you from what the actual goal is,” Curry said. “Obviously, we’re not winning the Finals if I don’t play the way I played. I felt like I played extremely well. We don’t win the Finals unless Andre plays the way he did, and that adjustment [of Iguodala serving as LeBron James’ primary defender] working, him giving us such a huge boost throughout the whole series.”

Stephen Curry On Building The Warriors Culture, Battling LeBron & Kyrie, Changing The NBA & More

Iguodala won the award in large part thanks to his defense on then-Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James throughout the series. He was also the team’s second-leading scorer, putting up 16.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 52.1% shooting from the field and 40.0% shooting from distance.

Curry Says He Was Essential for Warriors Win

While Iguodala’s performance was definitely impressive, and he elevated his game for the Finals, Curry still backs himself in the debate. That being said, he admitted that they were both deserving of the award, and he doesn’t want to take anything away from Iguodala.

“We both thought we probably deserved it,” said Curry. “I’m sure when he heard his name called, he was like, ‘No, it’s him.’ And if it was me, it would have been the same thing. It never dawned on me that I wouldn’t have another opportunity to get one, or the fact he didn’t deserve it.”

The Warriors point guard put up great numbers during the Finals, too. He appeared in all six games, averaging a team-high 42.5 minutes per contest. Curry averaged 26.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists on 44.3% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from distance.

Iguodala Believes He Deserved It

Over the summer, Iguodala proved Curry’s sentiment about them both believing they deserved the award to be true. He told Sam Amick of The Athletic that he thinks he deserved the award, although the team set him up well to win it.

“I think it was well deserved. I just made the most of the opportunity,” Iguodala told Sam Amick of The Athletic over the summer. “The scheme was set up for me to beat [James]. And that doesn’t happen too often in the Finals. Normally it’s the guy who’s the favorite, [who has] the odds, those are the guys who always get the NBA Finals MVP. And I think that I just made the most of the opportunity.”

In the end, Curry got a Finals MVP award of his own this past year, and both can happily say that they’ve earned the honor.