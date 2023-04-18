Stephen Curry Issues Statement on Jordan Poole After Warriors Lose to Kings

Heading into Monday night, the Golden State Warriors were looking to tie up their series against the Sacramento Kings, as they had faltered in Game 1. However, they failed once again in Game 2, falling into a 2-0 hole in the series.

Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, and Donte DiVincenzo all didn’t play in the final quarter, as head coach Steve Kerr went in a different direction. After the game, Stephen Curry spoke about those three not logging fourth-quarter minutes and the mentality Golden State needs to have moving forward.

“I mean, the way that we’ve played all year, there have been different rotations,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “Getting out there and trying different things. It’s part of how we’re built because we have so many options based on looks, based on what the other team’s doing. And our biggest challenge is for everybody to stay locked in mentally on what you’re asked to do when you’re out there and not get deflated if it’s not your night or not your turn. I know that’s really hard to do. Everybody wants to be out there. Everybody wants to play. But things changed really quickly in a series, and if you miss that moment because you give in to the frustrations or whatever that is, that’s the hard part. That’s the challenge. So, those guys have been productive all year. They have helped us win some big games. I expect whoever’s out there to contribute, especially when we go home, to find some momentum and some life and give ourselves a chance in the series.”

Poole finished the game with four points, three rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 1-of-7 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 shooting from deep.

Kuminga ended the night with just a single rebound, barely logging over three minutes of playing time.

DiVincenzo put up zero points, two rebounds, and one assist without attempting a single field goal.

Domantas Sabonis on Draymond Green Incident

During the game, Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis got into an altercation, with Sabonis grabbing Green’s foot and Green stepping on Sabonis’ chest. Green was ejected, and Sabonis received a Flagrant 1 foul, but after the game, Sabonis said that he held no animosity toward Green.

“Oh, no,” Sabonis said via House of Highlights when asked if he is upset with Green. “We’re both fighting for the rebound. We fell on each other. Stuff happens. It’s basketball. We got to move on to the next play.”

He noted that the incident was just a product of the game’s intensity.

“That’s playoff basketball,” Sabonis said. “Look at the fans. This is it. We’re here to fight. So, every time we step on the floor, we’re going to give everything for our teammates and the franchise.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green Discusses Ejection

Draymond Green: “My leg got grabbed. Second time in two nights.” Said he needed to put his foot somewhere but officials told him he “stomped too hard.” Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/nmQj8tP0yC — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Green defended his actions post-game, noting that Sabonis grabbed his foot.

“I got my foot grabbed. Second time in two nights and referees just watching,” Green said via Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “I got to land my foot somewhere. I’m not the most flexible person. You can only step so far with him pulling my leg away.”