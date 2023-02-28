Steve Kerr Issues Strong Challenge to Warriors Star Jordan Poole Regarding Problem

It’s been a rough season for the Golden State Warriors this year. Just one season removed from winning their fourth NBA Championship in eight years, they find themselves struggling to maintain their spot in the Western Conference playoff race.

Golden State has hovered around the .500 mark for the entire season. With the injuries the Warriors have been dealing with this year, some players have been forced to step up. Head coach Steve Kerr recently spoke about what Jordan Poole needs to do moving forward in order to improve. He believes Poole’s problem is simply his desire to make a great play every time he has the ball.

“Just trying a little less hard to make the great play,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Getting off the ball and trusting that it will come back. If we execute the way we can, his scoring opportunities won’t be with the defense set up, waiting for him every time. If he can get off the ball and we can execute, he can now attack a closeout with the defense scattered. Or he can use his speed to get to the rim rather than pounding the ball on a high screen-and-roll, with everybody waiting for him. It’s not just on him. It’s on our whole group to execute better.”

Steve Kerr takes a moment with Jordan Poole off to the side at practice, all smiles. pic.twitter.com/SGZJp7iYdN — Kerith Burke (@KerithBurke) February 27, 2023

Unfortunately for the Warriors, Stephen Curry has missed significant time this season. He’s currently dealing with a leg injury that had held him out for multiple weeks. In turn, the Warriors have looked to Poole to lead their offensive attack.

Poole has been putting together a solid season thus far. The young guard has appeared in all 61 of the team’s games this season and is playing 30.7 minutes per contest. He is averaging 20.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per contest on 43.2% shooting from the field and 33.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Klay Thompson Praises Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Poole isn’t the only Warriors youngster who has shown serious potential this season. Warriors rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. hasn’t earned a ton of minutes, but he’s looked good in his limited minutes. Klay Thompson recently praised the Warriors youngster’s shot.

“He’s just oozing with potential,” Thompson told Jason Mastrodonato of the Mercury News. “Beautiful, beautiful shot. Perfect form. At that height, he’s a prototypical main player, and he’s got star potential, so I love his humility about his work ethic. And it’s just exciting times. He’s a great prospect.”

Chris Finch Shows Love to Klay Thompson

In the Warriors’ recent win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thompson continued his dominant stretch of play. After the contest, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch praised the Warriors star, discussing how great of a player he is.

“He’s a great player. He’s really found his form and looks like he’s fully back in a lot of ways,” Finch said via the Timberwolves’ official YouTube channel. “He’s going to make shots, some of those shots we have to live with. We’re prepared to live with those. The banked three from the corner was a bit of a backbreaker at the time. We battled him, and he didn’t get a ton of clean looks, I’ll tell you that. But, he doesn’t need a lot of time or space.”