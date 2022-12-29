Warriors Urged to Make Trade to Cover for Klay Thompson

The Golden State Warriors aren’t the juggernaut team they once were. Considering they just won an NBA Championship last year – their fourth in eight years – it’s relatively surprising that they’ve gotten out to such a slow start this season.

Injuries aside, their bench depth just isn’t what it used to be, and in turn, they could be forced to explore trades at this year’s deadline. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, they need to make a deal to help make up for Klay Thompson’s regression.

“Donte DiVincenzo is plucky on defense, but he’s not as effective as Payton on the ball. Klay Thompson clearly lost some defensive zip upon losing back-to-back campaigns to major injuries,” Buckley wrote. “ [Ty] Jerome, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole aren’t out there for their defense. An on-ball guard stopper who isn’t a complete zero on offense could carve out a fairly significant role in this rotation.”

To be perfectly clear, Buckley is in no way blaming Thompson for his defensive issues this season. And in fact, using the word “issues” seems unfair, too. The reality is that this is Thompson’s first full year back since having two back-to-back season-ending surgeries. His defense was never going to be quite as stellar as it once was.

In addition to his defensive regression, Thompson’s shooting numbers aren’t the same as they were in the past, either. Thompson has appeared in 28 of the team’s 36 games and is playing 31.4 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game on 39.7% shooting from the field and 37.5% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Klay Thompson is ‘Proud’ of Jonathan Kuminga

A lot of Golden State’s issues this year stem from a weak bench unit. They lost Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency this past summer, meaning they would have to depend on their young players to carry the load off the pine.

So far, that hasn’t quite panned out the way they would have wanted. However, Jonathan Kuminga has been playing much better as of late, especially on defense, and Thompson gave him his flowers.

“Incredibly proud,” Thompson said. “I mean just huge buckets down the stretch [against the Charlotte Hornets] while playing full-court defense on-ball. Without him, his effort, we would not have won tonight. So, I’m incredibly proud of JK. He’s just coming into his own.”

Klay Thompson ‘Could Consider’ Leaving Warriors

But while Thompson is busy complimenting the team’s young stars, for the time being, the future could hold a lot of questions. According to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Thompson “could consider” leaving the Warriors at the end of his current contract for the Los Angeles Lakers or Portland Trail Blazers.

“He could consider it,” a Western Conference executive said. “You know, he grew up with his dad as a player, mostly for the Lakers, so they’re a team he could look to leave for. And he grew up near Portland, so the Blazers, there has been talk he wants to play for them. But really, he is kind of engrained in the Warriors now. He is such a part of that team and the culture, everything he went through with the injuries, and just his whole laid-back attitude and approach. They love him. It would be hard to imagine him actually suiting up in another uniform.”