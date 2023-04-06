Warriors ‘Worried’ About Major Problem Involving Jordan Poole & Others: Sources

It’s no secret that this season hasn’t gone to plan for the Golden State Warriors. Just one year ago, they were raising the Larry O’Brien trophy, but this year, they are fighting to stay out of the Play-In Tournament. That’s a huge drop-off.

One of the biggest issues has been their inability to win on the road, but their inconsistent bench unit has also been a major problem. According to sources that spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the bench unit has the Warriors worried, despite the obvious talent of guys like Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga.

“That has been a problem for them all season, really, and they’re worried about it,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “The players are worried about it, the coaches are worried about it, the front office was. That was why they went and got (Gary) Payton (at the trade deadline). They have talent on the bench when you have (Donte) DiVincenzo and Jordan Poole, (Jonathan) Kuminga and JaMychal Green, plus Payton. But what they don’t have is chemistry and they don’t have their roles set up. That was so important last year, they had Otto Porter and (Nejmanja) Bjelica, and they had Poole and Payton. They knew what they’d get with each of those guys and they could throw out Moses Moody or Kuminga if they needed. Now you have guys and you just don’t know what they’re going to give you. That is what they are worried about most there.”

The starting lineup of Golden State has been one of the best in the league this year, but there has been a lot left to be desired when it comes to the second unit. And heading into the playoffs, they’re going to need to figure things out.

Jordan Poole Sounds Off on Andrew Wiggins

In other news, Andrew Wiggins recently returned to the team. After the Warriors’ win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, Poole spoke about Wiggins.

“I’m glad he took the time that he needed,” Poole said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’re welcoming him back with open arms. Really excite. Good energy. Positive energy to have him back. He just is such a bright light and has such an amazing spirit. It’s just dope to be around him, and it’s definitely good to have him back in the locker room.”

Steve Kerr Sends Message on Moses Moody

Meanwhile, in the win over Oklahoma City, Moody played a huge role off the bench. After the game, Stephen Curry praised both him and Kuminga for their ability and willingness to stay ready.

“It’s just a matter of being ready [and] staying ready,” Curry said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “They’ve been asked to play a lot of different roles. Been in and out of the rotation. JK’s [Kuminga] obviously played a lot more recently and has proven that he’s taking that next step. It’s still [about] trying to put game after game together, and those guys, to be able to show up when we’re still missing wings [and] Klay [Thompson] goes down, they stay ready. For Mo [Moody], though, I think he saw enough Razorbacks out there. He felt like he was back in college for a little bit.”