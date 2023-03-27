Anthony Davis Sounds Off on LeBron James Return After Lakers Lose to Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make some noise down the stretch of the season. They made some big-time moves at the trade deadline and have played solid basketball since then. And now, with LeBron James back on the court, they should be able to start rolling.

Unfortunately, that concept didn’t get off to a great start on Sunday afternoon, as James returned, but the Lakers lost their game against the Chicago Bulls. After the game, Anthony Davis spoke about James’ injury and when he knew he was going to return.

“Today, when they said he was going to warm up to see it felt,” Davis said of when he knew James was returning via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I know he was feeling good through the whole process. He kept me updated on how he was feeling. I didn’t expect him to come back so soon. But he trusts his doctors, he trusts himself, and he was able to come back today. Unfortunately, we didn’t get the win, but he’s feeling good. As we look forward, it will be good to have him for the next seven when we can finish this thing.”

James came off the bench in his return to action, logging 29:32. The Lakers superstar ended the game with 19 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 0-of-2 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Davis was a bit more reserved on the offensive end. He finished the night with 15 points, nine rebounds, and five assists on 6-of-8 shooting from the floor.

Anthony Davis Sounds Off on LeBron James

In addition to his comments about James’ return, Davis stressed the importance of playing the right way. He said that he, James, and the rest of the Lakers need to remain focused on playing their brand of basketball for the rest of the season.

“Us coming out and playing Lakers basketball,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “I mean, it’s not a two-man show. We got other guys who make our jobs easier. When guys are making shots, and we’re playing off fastbreak points and not taking the ball off the net the entire time, then we’re able to flourish. Both of us. So, just come out and just be LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All the other guys are going to be themselves. Don’t overthink it. Don’t put too much pressure on ourselves. Just come out and play basketball.”

Darvin Ham Sends Message on LeBron James

Meanwhile, head coach Darvin Ham spoke about how the Bulls game was a great chance for James to get reacclimated to things, and that was their main focus.

“Tonight, it was really getting Bron back in and back out there,” Ham said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It was great. And now we just got to, again, everybody gets on the same page, get back in rhythm with one another. Not saying that we were out of rhythm, but just getting back together and just playing. You know, 12:30 game, whatever. You can use excuse after excuse after excuse with Bron just now coming back, whatever. We just got to come out and play basketball as we’ve been. Playing on our toes. And we’ll fix the rest.”