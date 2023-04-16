Austin Reaves Issues Statement on Anthony Davis After Lakers Beat Grizzlies

A 2-10 start to the season saw the Los Angeles Lakers’ playoff hopes hit the floor, but a strong trade deadline and their great second half of the season propelled them into the postseason. And in their first playoff game on Sunday afternoon, they picked up a win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers had multiple players step up and take on large roles during the game. Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura both played great, while Anthony Davis showed out as well. After the game, Reaves spoke about what allowed the Lakers to make the final push to win the game, crediting Davis and the rest of the squad.

“Just playing hard,” Reaves said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We got guys that have been in this position. LeBron [James and] AD. D-Lo [D’Angelo Russell] is a big-time player. Rui played great tonight. So, it was all about just closing the game. We were right there the whole game, it’s a game of runs, but we got those guys to close games. It was a good win.”

Reaves was huge for the Lakers, especially in the fourth quarter, where he dropped a team-high 14 points. He finished the afternoon with 23 points, three rebounds, and four assists on 8-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Meanwhile, Davis put up some great numbers, too. He ended the game with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals, and seven blocks on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor.

Hachimura finished the game with a team-high 29 points to go along with six rebounds off the bench, James ended with 21 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks, and Russell put up 19 points, four rebounds, and seven assists.

Lakers’ LeBron James Sends Message to Grizzlies

“I’M HIM” AUSTIN REAVES TOOK OVER IN THE 4TH QTR FOR THE LAKERS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8yH0JkkX2v — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2023

Heading into the series, James wanted to make it clear that, while the Grizzlies are the higher seed, it’s an even playing field in the playoffs.

“It’s 16 teams in the postseason, and there’s opportunity for all 16,” James said via ESPN. “Everyone’s record is 0-0 now and we’re playing against a very worthy opponent, and we respect them a lot. So we just got to be ready for the challenge.”

Davis seconded his teammate’s statement, noting that seeding doesn’t matter.

“I think seeding doesn’t matter,” Davis said via ESPN. “Once you get in, it’s all about matchups and things like that. We don’t look at ourselves as underdogs, obviously.”

Lakers’ Anthony Davis Sends Warning to Grizzlies

AD on the Lakers countering JJJ roaming defensively: "We have some things for it. I'm not going to say it and have it get back to Memphis and things like that. But we have ways to kinda combat what he likes to do. … We talked about it. And we'll be ready for it." — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) April 15, 2023

In addition, before the series, Davis also hinted at the fact that the Lakers had some ways to minimize the impact of Jaren Jackson Jr., warning their opponents.

“We have some things for it. I’m not going to say it and have it get back to Memphis and things like that,” Davis said via Jovan Buha of The Athletic. “But we have ways to kinda combat what he likes to do. … We talked about it. And we’ll be ready for it.”

Jackson Jr. put up 31 points in Game 1, but the Lakers were able to get the win, and Davis was bullying him on offense. So, it’s safe to say that things worked out in LA’s favor.