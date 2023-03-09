D’Angelo Russell Contract Negotiations ‘Could Be Difficult’ for Lakers: Sources

Things have started to trend upward for the Los Angeles Lakers after an extremely rocky start to the season. A great trade deadline saw them add crucial pieces, and despite dealing with multiple injuries, Anthony Davis has played very well, carrying the load for LA.

One of the guys they snagged at the deadline was D’Angelo Russell, who is in the last year of his contract. However, according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Lakers are going to look to re-sign him this summer, but could run into difficulties coming to an agreement on his salary.

“No question,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney when asked if the Lakers would look to re-sign Russell. “If they went this far with all of this just to let him go in free agency, there would be heads rolling. He wants to be back in LA. They need a star or something that resembles a star, and he resembles a star. Getting to the right [salary] number for both sides could be difficult, but really, there is no one out there who is going to give D’Angelo Russell a giant contract at this point. Look at the teams with cap space – Detroit? San Antonio? Houston? Who is going to pay him? So the Lakers are bidding against themselves.”

As the West exec mentioned, however, since the Lakers will likely be the only team bidding for Russell, they should be able to snag him for a decent price.

Unfortunately for Russell, and the Lakers, the point guard has only appeared in a few games since joining the team. He was dealt to LA at the deadline, but four games into his rebirth with the Lakers, he suffered an ankle issue in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

It seems as though he’s on the road to recovery, though, and when he was on the court, he was playing well. In his four games with the Lakers, Russell has averaged 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 44.2% shooting from the field and 35.3% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Anthony Russell Praises Jarred Vanderbilt

In other news, after the Lakers’ recent win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Anthony Davis showed serious love to Jarred Vanderbilt, who has been playing high-level defense since joining the team at the trade deadline.

“Communication. [We] haven’t had much practice time, but when you have constant communication between the group, [it] tends to work out,” Davis said via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “We’ve been playing extremely hard, but that kind of covers up for a lot of mistakes. So him [Vanderbilt] being a defensive guy, you know, myself, and then you add Dennis [Schroder], and AR [Austin Reaves], and all these other guys that might not seem like defensive guys, but when you got a group of defensive guys around you, it only sparks that. So, it’s been fun. It’s been fun holding teams below their average. And that’s what we thrive at our best – getting stops and running. So, we got to continue to do that.”

Austin Reaves Shows Love to Anthony Davis

Meanwhile, Reaves made sure to return the favor to Davis, as he threw some high praise Davis’ way following the Lakers’ win over Memphis.

“He was an animal again, on both sides of the floor,” Reaves said via Spectrum SportsNet. “You know, that’s what we need from him right now. Bron’s out. D’Lo’s out. So, this is his team right now, and in the last five games or whatever, he’s done nothing but be spectacular, and that’s the Anthony Davis we know. We expect him to continue to do it.”