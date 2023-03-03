Dennis Schroder Sends Strong Message on Lakers After Big-Time Performance

The Los Angeles Lakers are in a tough spot right now. It’s clear that their goal this season is to make a push for the playoffs, but they’re also dealing with a handful of injuries. Among those injuries are LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell, with the former of the two expected to miss multiple weeks.

Despite that, they still have a chance to make some noise thanks to the improved depth they acquired at the trade deadline. But with James, Russell, and Anthony Davis out on Wednesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was Dennis Schroder who stepped up. He sent a strong message about the Lakers after the big-time win.

“Everybody’s chipping in,” Schroder said via Spectrum Sports. “Everybody’s just being competitive. Playing together, no matter what. Stay together. And we pulled out the win. And that’s the most important.”

"Everybody chippin' in… everybody just being competitive, playing together no matter what staying together." Dennis Schröder credits the whole team for the win and looks forward to heading back to LA. pic.twitter.com/grZUqaOLkm — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 2, 2023

Schroder was a Laker just two years ago, and after spending a year with the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets (after a trade-deadline deal), he found himself back in LA. The veteran point guard is the perfect plug-and-play scorer for the Lakers, as he is fully capable of stepping up when others are sidelined.

In the win over the Thunder, Schroder stepped into the starting lineup and produced some great numbers. He led the Lakers in scoring with 26 points, adding two rebounds, six assists, and two steals to his totals as well. Schroder shot 8-of-18 from the floor and 3-of-6 from behind the three-point line.

He also made it clear that the Lakers plan on making the playoffs, regardless of who’s out.

“I mean, the goal was, from the beginning of the season, to make the playoffs,” Schroder said. “And I think everybody in this locker room believes it. I believe it to 100%, and I mean, we’re going to make the playoffs.”

Josh Giddey Sounds Off on Lakers After Loss

After the Lakers’ win over the Thunder, Oklahoma City guard Josh Giddey had some words. He explained what went wrong for his squad in the loss to a short-handed Lakers team.

“That’s exactly how it went, it kind of was back and forth,” Giddey explained via the Thunder’s official YouTube channel. “They got a lead, we got a lead, no one really blew it out. Besides, they started that fourth, they got out to, I think, a 12 or 13-point lead. And that was probably as big as it got all game. And I think we did a good job of kind of cutting into that, but, you know, getting back from a 13-point deficit with minutes left is tough to do. But we fought. We played hard. I think we fouled a little too much. They got some big offensive rebounds. But yeah, I mean, for the most part, very winnable game on our part. Just clean up a few things down the stretch, and I think we could take care of that one.”

Play

OKC Thunder Full Media Availability | Post Game vs Los Angeles Lakers | March 1, 2023 Listen to Head Coach Mark Daigneault, Jalen Williams, and Josh Giddey following the Thunder's 123-117 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, March 1st. 0:00 Head Coach Mark Daigneault 6:29 Jalen Williams 8:02 Josh Giddey #OKCThunder #NBA Follow Our Social Media! Website: nba.com/thunder/ Facebook: facebook.com/okcthunder/ Twitter: twitter.com/okcthunder Instagram: instagram.com/okcthunder/ Snapchat: snapchat.com/add/okcthunder TikTok: tiktok.com/@okcthunder 2023-03-02T17:22:44Z

Joel Embiid Shows Love to LeBron James

In other news, despite his absence, James is still getting love from his NBA peers. He selected Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid with the first pick in this year’s NBA All-Star Draft, and Embiid showed love to the Lakers star in return.

“The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that’s someone that’s extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever,” Embiid said via Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports. “Often you hear the media [say] this guy, that guy is better. And then I end up not being a starter, which is cool. But then again, someone like that comes out and picks you first. I mean, it shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting, they may be wrong.”