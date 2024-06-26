Giants Trade Proposal Sends $2 Million Center Fielder to SF in 4-Player Swap

The San Francisco Giants have struggled to a 37-42 record in 2024. While they’re 11.5 games out of first place in the National League West, they’re only three games behind the final NL Wild Card spot as of June 25. Could Miami Marlins center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. be a realistic solution for their outfield?

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden shared one “difference-making” trade proposal for each NL team in the Wild Card hunt. Here’s the hypothetical four-player deal he came up with that’d send Chisholm to the Bay:

Giants receive: outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Marlins receive: left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, shortstop Marco Luciano and outfielder Luis Matos

“He [Chisholm] can play second base, shortstop and center field,” Bowden said. “The 26-year-old provides a rare combination of speed and power and has the potential to someday hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in a season. His positional flexibility would give the Giants several options for how to use him.”

Luciano (first) and Whisenhunt (second) are listed as the Giants’ top two prospects this year, per MLB.com. Matos has spent parts of the last two seasons in the big leagues with San Francisco. He’s hit .243/.299/.336 with 21 extra-base hits (16 doubles, one triple, four home runs), 34 RBI and 33 runs scored in 350 career plate appearances.

How Chisholm Can Help the Giants in 2024

The Giants’ outfield mix has been hit hard by injuries this season. San Francisco signed Jung Hoo Lee this past winter to be the club’s starting center fielder. He had posted a .641 OPS through his first 37 games before suffering a torn labrum, which prematurely ended his rookie campaign. Mike Yastrzemski is also on the sidelines because of a strained oblique he suffered on June 20.

According to FanGraphs’ Roster Resource, San Francisco’s starting outfield includes Matos, Michael Conforto and Heliot Ramos. With Lee out for the year and Yastrzemski likely out for an extended period, the Giants could use more depth on that part of the roster.

Chisholm could provide that. After starting his career on the infield, he’s been exclusively playing center field since the start of 2023. The 26-year-old would also bring a productive bat with him to Oracle Park. His first 314 plate appearances this year have resulted in a .264/.331/.440 line with 10 home runs, 12 doubles, 37 RBI, 35 runs scored and 13 steals.

What might be most attractive about potentially acquiring Chisholm for the Giants is his positional versatility. Outside of center field, he’s also spent 1,308.1 innings at second base and another 329.2 innings at shortstop since debuting in 2020.

Acquiring Chisholm Would Have a Long-Term Impact in San Francisco

Making any additions at the trade deadline will obviously have an immediate impact in 2024 for the Giants. If they land Chisholm, though, it would have more of a long-term impact because of his contract status.

He’s currently making $2.625 million and still has multiple years of team control remaining. Chisholm isn’t scheduled to hit free agency until after the 2026 season. This would be a huge help for the Giants based on their outfield situation heading into the future.

Lee is under contract through 2029 and can opt out after 2027, per Spotrac. Yastrzemski will be a free agent following 2026 and Conforto will enter the open market this winter. In addition to him, third baseman Matt Chapman and starting pitcher Blake Snell could also opt out of their respective contracts at the season’s conclusion.

So, having a little more roster certainty with a player like Chisholm – who would be around for multiple seasons after getting acquired – has to be an attractive option for San Francisco as the deadline approaches.