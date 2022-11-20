Insider Sends Concerning Injury Update on Giants Leading Cornerback

The New York Giants suffered a brutal day on the injury front in their Week 11 loss to the Detroit Lions — among the injuries was to one of their core defenders.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, leading Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson has suffered a sprained MCL to his knee and could miss three-to-five weeks.

Breaking: #Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson suffered a sprained MCL and will be out 3-5 weeks, sources tell @theScore. The injury occurred when he was returning a punt vs the #Lions. Jackson has enjoyed a stellar season thus far for the GMen. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 20, 2022

Jackson hurt his knee during a punt return in the second quarter. The 27-year-old was able to walk off the field, but would later be transferred to the locker room after being evaluated in the team’s medical tent.

Tyree Phillips (neck), Jon Feliciano (neck) and Wan’Dale Robinson (knee) also left the game due to injuries.

The loss of Jackson is a blow to the Giants as he was second on the team in pass breakups (seven) behind team leader Fabian Moreau, who also had to leave the game due to a ribs injury.

Defensive Breakdowns

The Lions scored 31 points and quarterback Jared Goff didn’t eclipse 175 yards passing. And they didn’t need Goff to throw the football on a windy field, as he completed 17-of-26 passes for 165 yards.

The Giants struggled in the rush defense department. Detroit rushed for 160 yards and four touchdowns, with Jamaal Williams notching three of those scores, while D’Andre Swift had the other. Even Justin Jackson ran for 66 yards on the day.

New York struggled on third down and allowed the Detroit offense to continue drives despite being in multiple third-and-long situations. The Lions converted six third downs on 11 tries.

Star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown caught seven passes for 76 yards.

Daboll Gets Honest After Game

The Giants entered Week 11 with a 7-2 record under first-year head coach Brian Daboll. They were just one game back of the NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

However, things didn’t work out for New York. Big Blue had multiple turnovers and suspect red zone defense among the reasons they lost 31-18.

After the game, Daboll spoke candidly about his frustration.

“Nothing was good enough. Nothing was up to standard,” Daboll said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Two Giants turnovers against the Lions came from Daniel Jones, who threw 341 passing yards and one touchdowns as well as two interceptions. Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins had a lost fumble in the fourth quarter.

The Giants now have a 7-3 record and lose ground in a tight NFC East division race. Daboll and the rest of the team will have a chance to turn things around on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys, who share the same record.