Giants Lose Key Starter Due to Vacation Accident

The New York Giants are 6-2 coming out of their Week 9 bye, but the team couldn’t get through the rest period without an injury.

Giants starting safety Xavier McKinney announced Monday on Twitter that he injured his hand in an ATV accident during the bye that will keep him sidelined for “a few weeks.

It’s likely that McKinney will be out for the team’s next two weeks against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions at home. After those two games, the Giants will play the Dallas Cowboys in a big Thanksgiving showdown on the road.

It’s not clear if he will be ready for that game against Dak Prescott and company.

McKinney is the team’s defensive play-caller and captain. The absence of McKinney likely means that fourth-round rookie Dane Belton will be forced into a starting role. It’s also possible that Landon Collins sees more playing time.

We will keep you updated on the developing story.