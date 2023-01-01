Immanuel Quickley Details Harsh Reality of Knicks Situation

The New York Knicks have had a very streaky season. They haven’t been able to stay on track, and, in turn, they find themselves in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-18 record. It’s a step up from where they were last season, but it’s still not where they want to be.

As per usual, the Knicks also find themselves involved in trade rumors. With how big of a market they play in, it’s unsurprising. Immanuel Quickley has been at the center of a lot of them, but he’s been playing great basketball lately. However, he doesn’t feel too good about his play because the team has been losing.

“I mean, we lost both games. So career-high or not, it kind of sucks. It don’t really matter because we lost,” Quickley said after New York’s recent loss to the San Antonio Spurs. “I’d rather win. Everybody looks for opportunities to come in and try to prove themselves. Whether I play 50 minutes or whether I play 25, I try to do my job, try to come out and play hard each and every game and be aggressive and just do my job. But you want to see those turn into wins, and we’re gonna get that done.”

Mike Breen: “What’s your New Year’s resolution?” Immanuel Quickley: “To be great, give God all the praise and continue to get wins” pic.twitter.com/iGuAOy9jWl — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 1, 2023

New York recently broke their five-game losing streak with a win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. In that win, Quickley poured in 27 points, five rebounds, and seven assists on 9-of-25 shooting from the floor and 4-of-13 shooting from distance.

On the season, Quickley is putting up solid numbers. The 23-year-old guard has appeared in all 37 of the team’s games this year and is playing 25.5 minutes per contest. He’s averaging 11.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game on 40.3% shooting from the field and 33.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley Involved in Trade Rumors

Trade rumors and the Knicks go hand-in-hand, so it’s not surprising to see Quickley’s name mentioned. However, it is a bit surprising how heavily his name has been mentioned, especially considering how well he’s played. But with the signing of Jalen Brunson this summer, the Knicks are fully focused on title contention.

According to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, the Knicks are open to deals including Quickley and other players if it would help New York’s playoff chances.

“New York may be open to bigger deals that include Derrick Rose, Obi Toppin and Immanuel Quickley, but only if it brings back players to help further the team’s playoff chances,” Pincus wrote. “Perhaps the Wizards would make a deal with enough draft compensation for Kuzma. Some competing executives agree that the Dallas Mavericks should target Quickley, if available.”

Immanuel Quickley Not Focused on Knicks Trade Rumors

While rumors may be entertaining for Knicks fans, Quickley isn’t paying attention to them. The young guard told Zach Braziller of the New York Post that he doesn’t focus on the rumors. Instead, he chooses to take things one day at a time.

“Honestly, I don’t really get into that kind of stuff,” Quickley said. “I’m just focused on the road trip, taking it one day at a time. That stuff works itself out just like the basketball works itself out.”