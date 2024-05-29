Broncos Predicted to Have Bleak 2024 Season in New NFL Rankings

Expectations are low for the Denver Broncos in 2024, entering its second season under head coach Sean Payton.

Jim Wyman and Dalton Wasserman from PFF placed the Broncos last at No. 32 in their new 2024 NFL roster rankings. Those rankings are not a promising sign for a team that has suffered seven straight losing seasons since 2017.

Following the disastrous Russell Wilson trade, Payton moved quickly to replace him with former Oregon quarterback Bo Nix.

PFF has the Broncos at 5.5 wins set as an over/under for this upcoming season and expects bettors to take the under.

“While Bo Nix seems to be set up nicely for success,” Wyman and Wasserman wrote on May 29. “Denver’s style of offense will struggle to keep up if the defense digs them into a hole. This offense isn’t built to play from behind. Unless several members across the defense step up in a big way, the team will struggle to make much noise in what is expected to once again be a strong AFC.”

PFF Anticipates Investments in Offensive Line to Pay Off

Since Payton took the reins in the Mile High City, the Super Bowl-winning coach has emphasized investing in the offensive line.

Despite losing center Lloyd Cushenberry to the Tennessee Titans this offseason, the Broncos appear in great shape. Wyman and Wasserman felt the team has “a very well-rounded offensive line,” a godsend for the rookie Nix.

“Quinn Meinerz was a breakout star last season, posting an 83.7 grade that ranked third among all guards. Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey form one of the more solid tackle duos in the league,” the PFF analysts wrote.

Center remains the lone question mark along the line given Cushenberry’s departure. Luke Wattenberg, Alex Forsyth, Sam Mustipher and Calvin Throckmorton are candidates to fill the hole at center.

Solving that mystery will go a long way toward the Broncos keeping its quarterback option upright in 2024.

Broncos’ Defense Identified as the Biggest Weakness

The Broncos surrendered 70 points in an embarrassing 50-point blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.

Unsurprisingly, PFF identified Denver’s defense as the team’s biggest weakness in 2024.

“Outside of Patrick Surtain II, this defense lacks playmakers at every level. The unit was responsible for a 70-point debacle against the Dolphins in 2023 that made them the laughingstock of the league. Things improved dramatically throughout the season, as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph managed to do damage control and reorganize the defense in a more favorable manner, but there are still a lot of holes that weren’t fixed,” Wyman and Wasserman wrote.

Outside of the Dolphins loss, the Broncos gave up an average of 21.4 points per game. With the Miami game included, that average ballooned to 24.3 points per game, ranking 27th in the NFL.

The unit is in dire need of someone besides Surtain to make plays. Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto combined for 16.5 of the team’s 42 total sacks.

If the defense has any hope of improving under Joseph, then the pass rush must step up. The growth shown by Cooper and Bonitto was significant, yet they must take additional strides for the unit to truly get off the ground.