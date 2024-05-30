Bengals Blockbuster Trade Proposal Flips Tee Higgins for $19 Million Wide Receiver

As Tee Higgins remains absent from organized team activities, the Cincinnati Bengals making a trade looks more plausible.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine proposes that the Bengals trade Higgins plus draft capital for Minnesota Vikings superstar wideout Justin Jefferson. In Ballentine’s proposed trade, the Bengals give up Higgins and both a first and third-round pick in 2025.

Jefferson remains in contract talks with the Vikings, which leaves his future in doubt. The Bengals could pounce and reconnect Jefferson with his past as he could reunite with fellow former LSU stars quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

They helped the Tigers dominate in 2019 with 48.4 points and 568.9 total yards per game en route to an unbeaten national title at 15-0. Cincinnati could have an instant offensive juggernaut with Burrow throwing to Chase and Jefferson.

“If they were reunited, they would undoubtedly do the same to the league,” Ballentine wrote. “The Bengals’ battery of Burrow and Chase is already one of the best quarterback-wide receiver connections in the league when they are both healthy. Adding Jefferson to that mix would be unfair to defenses around the league.”

“Of course, that’s why the salary cap makes it incredibly difficult to devote that much money to a quarterback and two receivers,” Ballentine added. “Both Jefferson and Chase are projected to hit over $30.2 million per year and Burrow’s contract is worth $55 million in annual average value.”

“It’s the exact predicament that makes it difficult for the Bengals to extend Tee Higgins beyond the one-year franchise tag when they know a Chase extension is imminent,” Ballentine continued.

Bengals Would Need Spend Big to Land Justin Jefferson

Cincinnati has $23.54 million left in salary cap space for this year. The Bengals have a projected $57.23 million for 2025 with key free agent needs ahead. While Chase can’t become a free agent until 2026, the Bengals will likely have to extend him sooner or later as Ballentine pointed out.

“Ultimately, it’s a move that might just be too rich for the Bengals. Dedicating this much draft capital and cap flexibility to Jefferson might cripple their ability to build a championship roster,” Ballentine wrote.

“Still, the offense would be downright scary, and the compensation would be tempting for the Vikings given Higgins’ talent and the picks that come along with him,” Ballentine added.

Bengals Paring Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson Would be ‘All-Time Great’

Jefferson isn’t just tempting for the Bengals based on what he did with Burrow and Chase in the Bayou. The Vikings superstar is arguably the best wide receiver in the game.

Jefferson eclipsed 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons, and he averages 15 yards per reception. He also has 30 touchdowns for his career and never less than five in a season. The NFL has awarded Jefferson’s prowess with Offensive Player of the Year, three All-Pro honors, and three Pro Bowl appearances.

Chase is a dangerous receiver in his own right amid three-straight 1,000-yard seasons to open his career. He had 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

At LSU in 2019, Chase and Jefferson made Burrow’s job easy with a combined 3,320 yards and 38 touchdowns alone.

“Teaming up Jefferson and Chase would be one of the all-time great pairings,” Balletine wrote.