Cubs’ Trash Becomes Padres’ Treasure: ‘Filthy’ Jeremiah Estrada Sets MLB Record

Following a 5-year stint bouncing around the minors, former sixth-round pick Jeremiah Estrada finally got a small taste of the big leagues with the Chicago Cubs.

During his five 2022 appearances, the 6’1″/185 lb righthanded reliever flashed a glimpse of his swing-and-miss stuff. The Indio, California native hit the Cubs’ mound again in 2023, and despite a nasty fastball that had some touting his potential, things did not go well.

In 10.2 innings pitched, he surrendered 12 hits, and 8 earned runs, walked 12, and watched 4 souvenirs sail over the wall for home runs. His 6.75 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, and 68 ERA+ were simply unacceptable.

Thereafter, Estrada was optioned to the Triple-A Iowa Cubs but continued stumbling through the thick brush getting touched for 8 round-trippers in 28 IP for a 5.97 ERA. He walked a staggering 26 batters as well.

Thus, that was all the Cubs needed to see.

The Birthday Party Phone Call & a New Beginning

A May 29th, 2024 piece by MLB’s AJ Cassavell emphasized just how crazy stupid Estrada’s turnaround has been, starting with the call.

“Estrada was at his own birthday dinner in early November when he received a call from his agent letting him know he’d been placed on outright waivers by the Cubs. His 2023 season, in no uncertain terms, was a rough one. A few days later, he was claimed by the Padres,” wrote Cassavell.

To their credit, the Padres saw enough to take a flier.

“We knew the stuff was there,” pitching coach Ruben Niebla said. “It was just a matter of how consistent he can be in the zone.”

New team, new year, new hope.

“As early as January — at the pitchers’ camp hosted by Joe Musgrove — Padres staffers thought they had something special in Estrada. Niebla and Co. passed that message along to him, assuring him there were high-leverage innings available. (When the Padres sent Steven Wilson to the White Sox in the Dylan Cease trade, they were comfortable doing so, partly, because they believed in Estrada.),” said Cassavell.

An MLB Record No One Saw Coming

With odds that defy logic, the Palm Desert California HS product was possibly on the cusp of seeing his big-league dreams go by the wayside.

Contrarily, in what is becoming one heck of a life-changing offseason, Estrada made the Padres’ roster and just did something never before accomplished in the expansion era.

Jeremiah Estrada has fanned the last 13 consecutive men he’s faced over his last three outings—including 5-straight Yankee hitters—culminating in a record-breaking performance.

Estrada surpassed the previous record of 11 set in 2023 by Phillies’ reliever Jose Alvarado.

Naturally, the 25-year-old was giddy.

“It’s kind of hard to believe,” Estrada said. “Still sinking in. I just feel like I did my job.”

The Nasty Stuff Behind It All

In a rare twist of fate, Jeremiah Estrada went from a guy who Major Leaguers raked for a 19.4 Barrel% and 51.6 SweetSpot% in 2023, to a record-setting reliever striking out 48.3% of batters faced while posting an utterly ridiculous 0.55 ERA/7.06 ERA+.

With this in mind, what’s behind this latest feel-good story?

Namely, a wrecking-ball high 90s four-seam fastball and a “split-fingered changeup that he calls a chitter.”

“It’s an elite fastball,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “Tonight, he was throwing some splitters that were filthy. The command of the secondary pitches, coupled with a special fastball in the zone — that’s what gets you 13 straight punchouts.”

Indeed, sending 18 of the last 21 batters Estrada has faced back to the dugout with bat in hand has undoubtedly been something to behold.

“He’s been able to do that without having Major League success to lean on and knowing what that looks like,” Niebla said. “To me, that’s the most impressive thing. His emergence as a big league reliever is happening right in front of our eyes.”

The latest MLB record-breaker will have a chance to add to his running total this weekend when the Padres visit Kansas City for a 3-game series to usher in June.