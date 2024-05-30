Broncos OL Named to 2024 NFL Underrated Team

Getting overlooked is a prevailing theme in Denver Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz’s career. He played in NCAA Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater despite being an honorable mention All-State offensive and defensive lineman.

He was an unheralded talent until he proved his worth in the 2021 Senior Bowl. Three years later, Meinerz’s game remains mainly under the radar. But that perception might change as he becomes part of the 2024 All-Underrated Team by Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski.

The article published on May 22 said about Meinerz, “The Division III product isn’t satisfied with making a block; he wants to finish it. Meinerz will drive defenders into the dirt (or turf). He’ll run them 15-20 yards downfield. He’ll find a smaller defender when working in space and obliterate them.”

His tenacity in creating space for Denver’s skill position players earned him an 88.8 run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus, the highest among offensive guards in 2023. Meinerz had 11 games with a run-blocking grade of at least 73, the highest being 90.3 (Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers).

PFF’s Mason Cameron took notice of Meinerz’s efforts, ranking him the fifth-best interior offensive lineman throughout the 2023 season. Cameron wrote about Meinerz 16 days after Super Bowl 58, “Meinerz’s movement ability and strength at the point of attack are incredible assets on the interior of Sean Payton’s offensive line.”

His bulk doesn’t impede him in plowing through opponents. As Cameron pointed out in the same Feb. 27 article, “The Broncos guard proved to be a wrecking ball on the move, amassing the league’s best interior run-blocking grade when pulling (88.3). While he was limited to just 17 pull blocks this past season, his incredible 41.2% impact block rate ranked first among interior linemen with 10 or more.”

Quinn Meinerz’s Glaring Room for Improvement

While the two-time All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference is an expert run blocker, his pass blocking needs work. Meinerz received a decent 67.8 pass-blocking grade from PFF for 2023, a far cry from his 83.7 overall mark.

He had eight games with a pass-blocking grade below 60, including a dismal 29.7 in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins. However, he’s slightly improving in this aspect, as proven by his 66.7 and 67.1 pass-blocking marks in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Sobleski expounded on this discrepancy by writing, “The 6-foot-3, 320-pound guard has room to improve as a pass-blocker. Having a quarterback, even a rookie in Bo Nix, with the capabilities to work on time and in rhythm will certainly help, though.”

Regardless of their starting quarterback, operating inside a solid pocket established by Meinerz and his fellow offensive linemen will help them succeed.

Quinn Meinerz Is a Gifted Athlete, Even in Cornhole

In addition to football, Meinerz also competed in track and field and wrestling for Hartford Union High School. But he took social media by storm after making a terrific throw during the American Cornhole League Superhole Series 5 on May 18 in Las Vegas, as shared on X by FanSided’s Lou Scataglia.

After Las Vegas Raiders punter A.J. Cole knocked Meinerz’s bag through the hole, the lineman completed a perfect throw that sailed through the opening. That successful attempt helped Meinerz and Sarah Cassidy defeat Cole and Nick Williams.

But as the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Adam Hill wrote on May 20, Meinerz lost to Raiders running back Alexander Mattison in the succeeding round.

Despite the defeat, the experience was for a great cause. Meinerz competed on behalf of The LOVE>hate Project, an organization fighting to end male-on-female violence.