Blockbuster Trade Proposal Sends 2-Time All-Star to the Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers roster is loaded with superstars at several positions. A proposed trade from Bleacher Report would give the Dodgers another star: the Toronto Blue Jays’ shortstop Bo Bichiette.

“L.A. would be staying within its playbook if it traded for Bichette and moved him to second base,” Zachary D. Rymer wrote in a May 29 story listing landing spots for Bichiette. But since Betts showed last year that he’s just as capable at second as he is at short, the Dodgers could just as easily move him to the keystone.”

The Blue Jays are 25-29 with plenty of likely trade candidates. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bichette are the biggest names to watch. The Blue Jays could be open to moving them in order to build for the future. Rymer’s proposed trade sends Bichette to Los Angeles in exchange for one of their best prospects.

“I don’t think they’re opposed to it,” an unnamed executive told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. “They’ve talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they’re going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it.”

Dodgers Would Send No. 2 Prospect for Bichette in Proposal

The Dodgers do not necessarily need a shortstop. Mookie Betts has been just fine playing there full-time this season. However, the Dodgers could use an upgrade at second base.

“So, it turns out Mookie Betts is a pretty good shortstop,” wrote Rymer. “His 3.8 rWAR is the best of any shortstop, and it’s not strictly because of his .966 OPS. He’s also among the top defenders at the position with four Defensive Runs Saved.”

Rymer’s proposal sends the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect Josue De Paula to Toronto in exchange for Bichette and right-hander Yimi García.

“A one-for-one swap of Bichette and De Paula doesn’t quite work, so it’s a good thing the Dodgers also need a reliever. But if it’s near-term upside the Blue Jays want, De Paula won’t be their guy,” wrote Rymer. “He’s only 19 and hasn’t exactly been dominating Single-A ball.”

De Paula is the No. 81 overall prospect, according to the MLB Top 100. The Dodgers would get an upgrade in the infield while the Blue Jays get a young prospect with loads of potential.

Bichette Gives the Dodgers an Upgrade

The Dodgers’ primary second baseman has been Gavin Lux. The club could use Bichette at second base or move Betts back there. Betts made 70 appearances at second base in 2023. Bichette has never made a major league appearance at second base.

Lux has struggled greatly so far this season. He is slashing .205/.256/.281 with just one home run in 42 games.

Bichette is also having a down year but still would be an upgrade over Lux at the plate. He has a .246/.294/.362 slash line with four home runs. Bichette is a two-time All-Star. He was an All-Star in 2023 with a .814 OPS and 20 home runs.

Bichette led the American League in hits in 2021 and 2022. He has a .812 career OPS with 93 home runs. His numbers in 2024 are by no means an indication of the player he has shown he can be.