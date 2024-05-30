Ex-Lions DT in Hot Water as Details of Animal Cruelty Allegations Emerge

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is expected to face several charges in Alabama including animal cruelty and allegations that he pushed a police officer during an arrest in April.

As Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch reported, Buggs was accused of leaving dogs on his Alabama property and expected to face charges.

“Isaiah Buggs, 27, is expected to face misdemeanor criminal charges in the case but the civil petition says that on March 28, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received information of two dogs being left on the back porch of 5153 Diamond Circle,” the report noted.

Buggs had a turbulent tenure with the Lions, speaking out on social media after being benched prior to the start of the 2023 season and releasing him in January. Buggs has since signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Isaiah Buggs Accused of Leaving Dogs Alone

As Phillips reported, a public records request showed that a business owned by Buggs had been cited for overcrowding, operating without a business license, and failing to pay city taxes. A civil petition revealed further details about animals that officials said they found on the property.

“The civil petition filed Wednesday morning, though, goes on to say that when TPD and the City of Tuscaloosa’s Animal Control officers arrived, they found a grey and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water,” Phillips reported.