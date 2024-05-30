Ex-Lions DT in Hot Water as Details of Animal Cruelty Allegations Emerge

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is expected to face several charges in Alabama including animal cruelty and allegations that he pushed a police officer during an arrest in April.
As Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch reported, Buggs was accused of leaving dogs on his Alabama property and expected to face charges.
“Isaiah Buggs, 27, is expected to face misdemeanor criminal charges in the case but the civil petition says that on March 28, the Tuscaloosa Police Department received information of two dogs being left on the back porch of 5153 Diamond Circle,” the report noted.
Buggs had a turbulent tenure with the Lions, speaking out on social media after being benched prior to the start of the 2023 season and releasing him in January. Buggs has since signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Isaiah Buggs Accused of Leaving Dogs Alone
As Phillips reported, a public records request showed that a business owned by Buggs had been cited for overcrowding, operating without a business license, and failing to pay city taxes. A civil petition revealed further details about animals that officials said they found on the property.
“The civil petition filed Wednesday morning, though, goes on to say that when TPD and the City of Tuscaloosa’s Animal Control officers arrived, they found a grey and white pitbull on the screened-in back porch surrounded in feces, with no access to food or water,” Phillips reported.
“What’s more, those responding reported finding a black Rottweiler mix locked in a metal cage in direct sunlight with no access to food or water.”
The petition noted that the dogs were seized on March 28. The pitbull was euthanized after becoming increasingly aggressive and failing heartworm treatment, Phillips reported, citing the civil petition. The black Rottweiler mix was found to have a “dangerously low weight” and tested positive for Parvo, Phillips also reported. The dog remained in the care of the Tuscaloosa County Metro Animal Shelter.
The report added that Buggs is facing other pending charges in municipal court, including an allegation that he “pushed Tuscaloosa Police Chief Brent Blankley into other officers during an arrest in April and [pointed] a gun at a woman outside of his business shortly thereafter.”
Isaiah Buggs Denies Allegations
Trey Robinson, Buggs’ agent, released a statement to ESPN that said the Chiefs defensive lineman had nothing to do with the dogs found on the Alabama property and accused city officials of holding a grudge against him and the business he operates there.
“The dogs at issue did not belong to him and he was unaware they remained at the property in question,” Robinson said. “Furthermore, we believe the City of Tuscaloosa’s decision to file the charges today is part of a concerted effort by the City of Tuscaloosa and its Police Department to besmirch Mr. Buggs’ name and reputation as part of an on-going subversive campaign to force the close of his local business Kings Hookah Lounge.”
The 27-year-old Buggs appeared in 16 games for the Lions in 2022 and 2023, making a total of 58 tackles with 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery.