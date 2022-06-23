$136 Million Superstar Names Knicks as Preferred Trade Destination

The New York Knicks are expected to be an active team this summer. Whether it’s the NBA Draft, free agency, or the trade market, New York is projected to be one of the teams around the league that could walk into next year with a very different roster.

While it’s not guaranteed that they make any major moves, they have certainly been involved in plenty of rumors. Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson has been their top priority, but there’s a new name emerging on their radar as of late.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Knicks are on Kyrie Irving’s list of preferred trade destinations if he doesn’t end up coming to an agreement with the Brooklyn Nets on a contract extension.

“ESPN Sources: If Kyrie Irving can’t reach an agreement to stay with Brooklyn, he has a list of teams he’d like them to consider on sign-and-trades, including Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs and 76ers. None of those teams have cap space to sign him without Nets’ help,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Irving’s future in Brooklyn has been in jeopardy as of late, as the Nets are reportedly “outright unwilling to give him a long-term extension,” according to Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

What would a potential Knicks trade for Irving look like, though?

Potential Irving-to-Knicks Trade

There are two potential packages the Knicks could offer the Nets for Irving, and it all depends on whether or not Durant would want to leave.

If Durant decides that he wants to leave Brooklyn, then the Nets would likely ask for a package full of younger players. This could include pieces such as Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, Cam Reddish, and/or others.

On the flip side, if Durant wants to ride it out in Brooklyn regardless of if Irving sticks around, the Nets might ask for more win-now players. This could include players like Julius Randle, Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, and/or others.

But another important question that needs to be asked is whether or not the Knicks would even want to trade for Irving. They are in a very weird place as a franchise right now, hovering between being a playoff contender and entering a rebuild.

Trading for Irving would definitely make them a playoff team, but it likely wouldn’t be enough to make them a title contender. Plus, with Irving’s off-the-court drama, he could end up being more of a headache than he’s worth.

Plus, his uncertainty is now forcing the Nets’ to consider breaking up their team entirely.

Durant Weighing Future in Brooklyn

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Durant is unsure about his future in Brooklyn and is therefore weighing his potential options.

“Sources: Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation and considering options with his future,” Charania tweeted. “This now opens the path for Kyrie Irving to proceed on finding a new home via opt-in and trade.”

Brooklyn’s team is slowly disintegrating, but if Irving decides that he wants to stay in the Big Apple, the Knicks could benefit from the Nets’ downfall.