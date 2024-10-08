John Harbaugh Names Ravens Player ‘On the Verge of Breaking Out’

Most of the attention given to safeties for the Baltimore Ravens focuses on All-Pro Kyle Hamilton, but head coach John Harbaugh believes Marcus Williams is on the cusp of a breakout campaign.

Harbaugh spoke with reporters on Monday, October 7, one day after Williams logged five solo tackles during Baltimore’s 41-38 overtime win at the expense of the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Williams’ boss believes “he’s on the verge of breaking out. I fully expect him to come up with some big plays for us very soon,” per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.

That’s strong praise for a veteran defensive back who has struggled to stay healthy and be consistent on the field since arriving from the New Orleans Saints during free agency in 2022.

Williams getting back to the form that made him one of the NFL’s best free safeties with the Saints would be a timely boost for the Ravens. A defense fearsome enough to top the league charts in several categories last season is having a tough time maintaining those levels in 2024.

Marcus Williams Needs to Step Up

Having a competent presence along the last line of defense is crucial for a unit that attempts to create pressure in as many ways as the Ravens. First-year defensive coordinator Zach Orr, whose promotion this offseason was welcomed by Williams, takes chances up front, increasing the burden on members of the secondary to handle one-on-one matchups.

Williams can provide an extra layer of security for underneath coverage defenders. That’s the theory anyway. It’s also what the 28-year-old did during his best years in New Orleans, where Williams snatched 15 interceptions and broke up 38 passes.

He hasn’t been close to as effective in a Ravens uniform, despite picking off four passes in his debut campaign at M&T Bank Stadium. Injuries have been the main problem, with Williams dealing with a wrist problem that landed him on injured reserve in ’22, before a torn pec cost the natural ball hawk another six games last season.

While he’s been healthy enough to start every game so far this season, Williams has also been at the center of some of the many coverage breakdowns in the Ravens’ secondary.

Ravens Getting Picked Apart Through the Air

Williams guessed wrong when Ja’Marr Chase burned the Ravens for a long touchdown in Cincinnati. As Pro Football Network’s Theo Ash highlighted, No. 32 was turned around by a route combination between Chase and fellow wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.

This wasn’t the only time Williams was found wanting in deep coverage. Iosivas also beat him to the catch point for yet another long completion against Orr’s defense.

The Ravens have surrendered 23 passes of 20-plus yards, the second-most in the NFL through five games. There’s a lack of range on the back end, something Williams is supposed to provide.

Harbaugh sounds content to continue waiting on Williams to reach the right level, but the player’s struggles cast an unfavorable light on one offseason move. Specifically, the decision to let third safety Geno Stone walk in free agency and join the Bengals.

Stone led last season’s defense with seven interceptions, so his knack for the big play is being missed. The Ravens signed Eddie Jackson as a notable replacement, but the former Pro Bowler for the Chicago Bears hasn’t made the grade.

It means there’s more pressure on Williams to step up and make Harbaugh’s words prophetic.