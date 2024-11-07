Ravens Set to Waive Pro Bowler Amid Keaton Mitchell News: Report

Struggling to create pressure isn’t going to stop the Baltimore Ravens from dumping Pro Bowl pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue. Especially if it means creating room on the active roster for the return of dynamic running back Keaton Mitchell.

Ngakoue is set to be waived, despite what appeared to be a recent resurgence during his second stint with the team, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He reported on Thursday, November 7, “Ravens are waiving DE Yannick Ngakoue, per source. The Ravens want to re-sign him to their practice squad should he clear waivers.”

The move raises questions about the strategy for an inconsistent defense having trouble rushing the passer in key moments. That problem won’t be going away even if veteran Ngakoue clears waivers.

Where this decision makes sense is if it’s designed for Mitchell’s benefit. Schefter’s colleague Jeremy Fowler has reported “#Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) expected to be active for tonight’s #Bengals game barring unforeseen development, per sources. Practiced in full this week and ready for his season debut. A jolt of speed in time for rivalry game.”

It means Ngakoue’s spot on the 53 is going to Mitchell, who hasn’t played since tearing his ACL last December. Head coach John Harbaugh has previously hinted Mitchell could be ready to return to the field as early as Week 10.

Keaton Mitchell Return a Huge Boost for Ravens

Whether Mitchell suited up to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday Night Football or not, his return will still be significant for the Ravens. Just his availability is a boost for the NFL’s best offense.

It’s a unit already loaded with playmakers fronted by two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. He’s even better this season, thanks in no-small part to the presence of two-time NFL rushing champion Derrick Henry in the backfield.

Henry owns the rushing chores, while dependable Justice Hill has been tough and resourceful on third downs. Yet, there’s still a place for Mitchell and his game-changing speed, once he’s fully healthy.

Add in the recent resurgence of All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews, to go with the explosive qualities of wide receivers Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman, and the Ravens have all they need to continue running up points.

It’s a different story on defense, where a pressure-shy unit is anything but a picture of health.

Pass Rush Problems Will Continue After Yannick Ngakoue Exit

The Ravens are having so much trouble getting after quarterbacks Kyle Van Noy felt compelled to defend the issue on social media. He’s leading the team with seven sacks, but the 33-year-old edge-rusher lacks support.

Ngakoue was supposed to provide some after being added to the practice squad back in late-September. The 29-year-old was soon signed to the gameday roster and was even singled out for praise by Harbaugh after helping the Ravens harass rookie sensation Jayden Daniels against the Washington Commanders in Week 6.

Stashing Ngakoue on the practice squad makes sense for the Ravens. They would get the double whammy of having Mitchell back ready to contribute, while also keeping a proven commodity in reserve who could still help add some juice to a listless pass rush.

That’s the theory anyway, but the Ravens are probably being ambitious expecting a versatile edge with 70.5 career sacks to his credit not to be the subject of at least one claim from another pass rush-needy team.