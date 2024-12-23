Lions OC Ben Johnson Gives Bears Brass ‘Clear Signal’ Amid Coaching Rumors

Was Ben Johnson trying to make a case for himself as the next head coach of the Chicago Bears?

Many fans and analysts who watched the Detroit Lions‘ 34-17 trouncing of the Bears Week 16 seem to think so — and a particular play the Lions offensive coordinator drew up set social media off.

In the third quarter, with the Lions leading 27-14, quarterback Jared Goff took the snap and feigned a stumble, simulating a fumble by swinging his right hand toward the ground. Simultaneously, Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs dove to the ground, pretending to recover the nonexistent loose ball.

The deliberate misdirection caused Bears’ defenders to momentarily pause, confused, which allowed Lions tight end Sam LaPorta to get free. Goff hit him for a 21-yard touchdown pass, extending Detroit’s lead to 34-14.

According to ESPN insider Kalyn Kahler, Johnson knew that play would work against the Bears, because he’s seen it work once before.

Bears Fans & Analysts React to Ben Johnson’s Trick Play

“The Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs coordinated trip on the LaPorta TD play is called ‘stumble bum’ and it WAS a designed trip, inspired by a play Ben Johnson saw of Jordan Love actually dropping the snap vs Chicago and pulling off a big pass,” Kahler wrote on X, noting in a subsequent post that she spoke to several players about it, including Goff and Gibbs.

You can check out the play from Love and the Packers that gave Johnson the idea below.

Many fans and analysts watching the game couldn’t help but wonder if Johnson was trying to speak without speaking to Bears general manager Ryan Poles and president Kevin Warren, who are currently in the process of finding the franchise’s next head coach.

“If that’s not a clear signal to the Bears front office, idk what is,” Brendan Sugrue of Bears Wire wrote on X.

“Ben Johnson went extra deep into the playbook today,” NFL Network insider Peter Schrager also wrote on X. “Some stuff we’ve never seen. Coincidence? Or a bit of showmanship in front of Bears brass with the owner, President, GM, and thousands of fans all watching in Soldier Field? Either way, hard for Bears to ignore.”

“You cannot convince me that Ben Johnson calling this kind of stuff against the Bears isn’t just him doing a pre-interview,” analyst and film guru Brett Kollmann added.

Johnson’s Interest in Bears Is Significant, According to Tom Pelissero

There’s a reason Bears Nation is abuzz about Johnson. Under his direction, the Lions’ offense has become one of the most formidable in the NFL. He utilizes a diverse array of plays and formations that simply keep defenses guessing. Johnson’s is a deep playbook filled with meticulously prepared trick plays, with the aim of avoiding repetition and maintaining unpredictability.

“If he’s saying something, there’s a reason. I’m not gonna question what he’s saying because I know he’s up there watching film,” Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown said about Johnson in September of 2023, via ESPN. “I know he’s spending hours in this building so when he tells me something, I’m not even second guessing. I’m like, ‘OK, Ben said this. He’s saying it for a reason and I’m listening to him.’ There’s no question.”

“For me, I respect the hell out of that because I know he’s putting the work in everyday, he’s watching the tape, he wants to be great, and he’s never satisfied,” St. Brown continued. “That’s something that I really like about him, too.”

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Johnson is interested in coaching in Chicago next year and is “willing to listen” to what the Bears might have to offer. Your move, Mr. Poles.