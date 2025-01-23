Bears Sign Veteran Offensive Lineman After Hiring Ben Johnson as Coach

The Chicago Bears are signing a veteran offensive lineman to their 2025 roster just two days after hiring offensive architect Ben Johnson as head coach.

According to the team’s transaction wire for January 22, the Bears signed 29-year-old offensive tackle Joshua Miles and second-year safety Alex Cook — both formerly of the New York Giants — to reserve/future contracts for the 2025 NFL offseason.

Miles, a 2019 seventh-round pick, has appeared in 10 games over the past six seasons and spent time with both the Giants and the Arizona Cardinals; though, he has played more snaps on special teams (69) than on offense (23) throughout his NFL career.

Even still, the six-year NFL veteran will provide more tackle depth for the Bears’ roster ahead of a 2025 offseason in which the position group will experience several changes. The Bears have seven offensive linemen scheduled to enter free agency in March if they do not sign new deals with the team, including tackles Larry Borom and Jake Curhan.

The Bears must also keep an eye on the recovery of starting left tackle Braxton Jones, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 15 that forced him to get surgery. If they get the sense he could miss time next season, they will need to find a backup plan.

Will Joshua Miles Endure Until NFL Training Camp?

While Miles does not have the experience to be considered a standout signing for the Bears, he is noteworthy — if for no other reason than the Bears need offensive linemen.

Miles spent three seasons as an offensive line starter at Morgan State before entering into the NFL draft, playing both guard and tackle. During his senior season in 2018, he allowed just a single sack as a full-time starter and finished as a third-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference selection, earning an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Ultimately, the Cardinals liked enough of what they wanted from a 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive tackle to take a chance on him in the seventh round. Miles even eventually earned a backup role behind Pro Bowl left tackle D.J. Humphries for the 2021 season, playing 10 games — though, again, he played mostly special teams behind Humphries.

The Bears can afford to take a chance on someone like Miles with an unclear depth plan in place for their offensive line at the moment. Whether he makes it to their 2025 NFL training camp, though, largely depends on how they attack the line during free agency.

Alex Cook Boosts Safety Position Under Ben Johnson

The Bears also similarly boosted their safety room on Wednesday with Cook’s signing; although, he comes to the Bears with more NFL experience at his position than Miles.

Cook went undrafted in 2023 and latched on with the New York Giants in the offseason, but he failed to make their initial 53-man roster and instead made the practice squad. Fortunately for him, the Carolina Panthers took interest in mid-October, signing him away from the Giants’ practice squad and to their active roster to help with depth.

After spending his first game in Carolina as a healthy scratch, Cook played the next 10 games to close out the 2023 regular season for the Panthers, making two starts. He even started in his NFL debut for the Panthers at strong safety, registering seven total tackles — second-most on the team — and a tackle for a loss while playing every snap.

Cook’s solid impression did not stick with the Panthers, who changed coaching staffs between the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and he spent his entire second season on their practice squad. Even still, the Bears may find it useful to give a young player with real NFL playing experience a chance to crack their roster.