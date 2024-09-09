Browns WR Amari Cooper Sends Blunt Message on Deshaun Watson After Loss

Cleveland Browns star receiver Amari Cooper had an interesting way of describing Deshaun Watson after a 33-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The Week 1 affair came with a hefty serving of hype. The Browns wanted to establish themselves among the true contenders in the league against a Dallas team that has won 12 games in each of the last three seasons. That didn’t happen.

Watson faced a lot of pressure but also struggled and looked uncomfortable in the pocket. He finished with 169 yards, 1 touchdown and a pair of interceptions.

Cooper saw nine targets in the game but reeled in just a pair of catches for 16 yards.

“Deshaun is Deshaun,” Cooper said after the game. “He’s a playmaker at the end of the day. Obviously, the game didn’t go how we wanted it to go. We just have to execute better. We went out there and played a good Cowboys team that has been good for a few years now. It takes a collective effort. I’d say as a whole group, we didn’t execute how we wanted to.”

Amari Cooper in Contract Year With Browns

Cooper is in a contract year and needs to produce if he wants to get paid next offseason as a free agent. He attempted to land a long-term extension this offseason, holding out of minicamp. The Browns and Cooper eventually settled on a restructure, which guaranteed his $20 million salary for this season and added $5 million in incentives.

“I’m content for sure. Obviously I wanted more guarantees in the contract, just because I feel like I’ve earned it,” Cooper said in July. “But you can’t always get what you wish for all the time, but it’s definitely noted. If I have to go earn it, that’s what I’ll do.”

Cooper was also heavily involved in trade rumors in August as the team tried to negotiate a deal for San Francisco 49ers pass-catcher Brandon Aiyuk. Browns fans felt for Cooper after the matchup.

“Amari Cooper sounds so fed up with Deshaun Watson. I don’t blame him,” one fan said on X. “Pissing away the twilight years of what’s honestly the best receiver we’ve had in years. Pissing away the careers of elite defensive players. It’s brutal man.”

Tight end Daivd Njoku, who exited in the second half with an injury, led the Browns with four catches for 44 yards.

Browns Worried About Deshaun Watson Taking Hits

The final stats are a little skewed, with the Browns racking up some yardage late with the game out of reach. But the unit struggled to get anything going for most of the afternoon.

“I’ve seen this group play. I know what we’re about,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We need to do better, and that’s coaches, players, you name it. We just need to do better.”

Pressure was a major issue, with Watson getting sacks six times. He also took some hard hits while running the ball.

“He got hit way too often. We can’t let that happen to him,” Stefanski said. “He fought like crazy, and listen, the football team fought like crazy to the end. But bottom line is, we have to protect our quarterback better than that.”

The Browns will look to rebound next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road.