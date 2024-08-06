Browns Trade Package for Brandon Aiyuk Built Around 5-Time Pro Bowler

If the Cleveland Browns land Brandon Aiyuk, it will cost them Amari Cooper.

The Browns and San Francisco 49ers have agreed to the “framework” of a trade that will bring Aiyuk to Cleveland, per to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. The 49ers have done the same with the New England Patriots. It now comes down to Aiyuk, who will weigh the contract offers from both the Patriots and Browns.

The Browns’ trade package centers around Cooper. The five-time Pro Bowler gives the 49ers a viable option to plug and play alongside Deebo Samuel with Aiyuk out of the picture.

Cleveland did not include their 2025 first-round pick as part of a deal, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. That makes Cooper essential in getting a deal done.

“In addition to Cooper, the Browns’ offer likely includes multiple draft picks, including possibly their second-round pick in 2025,” Cabot said on Monday, August 5. “They did not offer their first-round pick next year, their first one after three straight years without one from the Watson trade.

Cooper carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. He racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches. Cooper has been the model of consistency, going over 1,000 yards in four of his last five seasons.

Browns Can Get Younger With Brandon Aiyuk

It isn’t an easy decision for the Browns to part ways with Cooper. He’s produced on the field and has also been a presence in the locker room.

“I think everybody here understands what Amari has meant to the organization in our affinity for him,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said on July 29. “He’s an excellent player, outstanding human being. He’s a really good professional.”

However, Aiyuk is four years younger than Cooper and entering his prime. Last season, he caught 75 passes for 1,342 yards and 7 touchdowns and was named a second-team All-Pro.

Aiyuk is believed to be seeking about $30 million a year, which would put him on par with other top receivers around the league. Maiocco reported that there have not been conversations about a new deal between Aiyuk and the 49ers in months, leading to the trade talks.

Browns WR Jerry Jeudy Would Welcome Brandon Aiyuk

The Browns and general manager Andrew Berry have not been shy to make impactful trades to add wide receiver talent. The latest move came this offseason with the Denver Broncos for Jerry Jeudy. The former first-round pick needed a change of scenery and the Browns were eager to scoop him. Cleveland sent fifth and sixth-round picks to the Broncos for Jeudy.

“It didn’t come out of the blue at all,” Jeudy said on August 4. “I’m the one that decided that. I made the decision to come (to Cleveland) and I’m excited with my decision. … I actually came up to (the Broncos) and asked that I wanted a new atmosphere, a new change of scenery.”

Jeudy is the new guy in Cleveland alongside Cooper, Elijah Moore and others. He’d be happy to have Aiyuk if the trade comes to fruition.

“Aiyuk is a great player,” Jeudy said. “Bring him to the team, we gonna make the team better and help us win more games. That’s the goal to win more games.”

The Browns open the season on September 8 against the Dallas Cowboys. Cleveland’s first preseason game is scheduled for August 10 against the Green Bay Packers.