Browns QB Bailey Zappe Drops Head-Turning Message on Deshaun Watson

Bailey Zappe didn’t look sharp in his first action with the Cleveland Browns but he hopes to remain with the team next season and compete with Deshaun Watson for the starting quarterback job.

Zappe completed 16 of 31 passes for 170 yards in a 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. He tossed one touchdown but also two interceptions, including a pick-six in the first half.

It wasn’t pretty but Zappe played with a depleted roster around him. Cleveland had no running game to speak of, managing just 56 yards. Zappe became the fourth different starting quarterback for the Browns this season and the 40th since 1999. It was his first starting action in over a year. He previously went 4-4 with the New England Patriots.

After the loss, Zappe was asked about his future and made his case to remain in Cleveland.

“I’d love to be here. I’d love to play here. I’ve made great relationships here,” Zappe said. “I believe I can win games here like I have in the past.

“I just think I see the vision of what (Kevin Stefanski) and (Andrew Berry) and all these guys have been here for a long time, the vision that they want this organization to get to.”

Bailey Zappe Calls Browns QB Deshaun Watson ‘Phenomenal’

If Zappe does stick around, he will compete with Watson — and likely others — for the starting quarterback role. Watson re-worked his contract and is expected to be in the mix next season, although he won’t be handed the job.

Zappe was signed after Watson’s injury, and Cleveland’s $230 million quarterback has spent much of his time rehabbing away from the team in Miami. But Zappe still had lots of good things to say about Watson.

“Deshaun is a great player. That’s the reason why he’s rolling around in the money he’s got,” Zappe said. “He’s phenomenal and one of the best quarterbacks in the league. To be able to compete against him and learn from him, if I were to come back next year, would be awesome. He’s done it for a long time and has been very good at it for a long time.”

Watson’s recent stretch of play doesn’t scream “phenomenal.” He has played in just 19 games with Cleveland due to injuries and a lengthy suspension stemming from his off-field issues. The Browns have a 9-10 record in games he has started, including a 1-6 record this season. Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during that span.

Watson struggled before a season-ending Achilles rupture. The offense failed to break the 20-point mark even once, and Watson never threw for more than 200 yards.

Browns QB Bailey Zappe Gives Blunt Assessment of Play in Loss

Much of the talk in Zappe’s postgame presser was focused on the future. But he also bluntly assessed his play, understanding that he needs to improve to be in consideration for a starting role.

“I’d love to be here. Personally, I don’t think anything is set in stone,” Zappe said. “I’d like to say I could be a starter in this league. But if you look back at this game, there are decisions that can’t be made in order for me to be a starter. Two turnovers can’t happen. If I want to be a starter, that can’t happen. It’s as simple as that.”

Zappe is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. If the Browns want to maintain some control over his future, they can extend a tender offer. The move not only secures their negotiating rights but also determines the compensation they would receive should Zappe sign with another team.