Browns Make Final Call on Deshaun Watson’s Future With Latest Move

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to a restructured contract with quarterback Deshaun Watson and the polarizing passer will be back with the team next season and potentially longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network first reported the restructured deal for Watson. He said that the restructuring is “aimed at easing future salary cap burden and signaling Watson is expected to be on Cleveland’s roster next season.” His new deal does not affect his contract in 2025, and he’s still set to count $73 million against the cap next season, although that can be addressed later.

The Browns traded for Watson in 2022 and almost immediately signed him to a fully guaranteed $230 million contract that runs through 2026.

Watson has played in just 19 games with Cleveland due to injuries and a lengthy suspension stemming from his off-field issues. The Browns have a 9-10 record in games he has started, including a 1-6 record this season. Watson has thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions during that span.

Watson struggled this season prior to a season-ending Achilles rupture, going 1-6. In those games, the offense failed to break the 20-point mark even once, and Watson never threw for more than 200 yards.

Browns Likely to Add Competition for Deshaun Watson

While Watson will be back, his status as the starter is still uncertain. The Browns have been non-committal on their plans moving forward.

“Really our focus with Deshaun — I would say, for any player with a season-ending injury and a major injury — is first and foremost with the recovery and to make sure he gets healthy from the Achilles injury,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said. “Everything else we’ll deal with at a later moment.”

Owner Jimmy Haslam expressed a similar sentiment.

“We need to get through the season and we will look at everything,” Haslam said in response to a question about Watson’s future, per ESPN.

Rapoport added in his report that the Browns will explore options to add some competition for the starting role. Cleveland could take various paths.

“The Browns have not publicly stated their plans for Watson, and sources also say it would make sense to bring in another QB — whether that’s a younger player, current backup Jameis Winston, or another veteran to add competition to the position,” Rapoport said.

At 3-12, the Browns currently have the No. 5 overall pick in April’s NFL draft.

Browns Star Myles Garrett Asked for ‘Plan’ From Browns

The move with Watson comes after a public statement from superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett asking the Browns for their vision to make the team a contender.

“I want to win. I want the Browns to put me and us in a position to win. I’m not trying to rebuild, I’m trying to win right now,” he told reporters. “There’s gotta be a plan of action and just gotta know where things are going.” Garrett also spoke on the quarterback situation but later clarified his comments, adding that he’d support Watson when he returns from injury.

“As long as he’s ready and willing to come back, we’re going to support whoever’s behind center,” Garrett said after Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. “So it’s not no dig at Deshaun. I’m hoping he’s ready when the time comes, when the season comes, but that’s a tough injury to come back from. And we don’t know his timetable, but always hoping for the best with him.”

Garrett said on Friday that he has spoken with the front office about his comments about potentially wanting out if there’s not a winning plan in place.