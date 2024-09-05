Browns Cut Ties With Key Receiver Ahead of Opener

The Cleveland Browns waived third-year wide receiver David Bell just days before their opener.

Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN first reported the news of Bell being waived. The Browns did not announce a corresponding move after cutting ties with Bell. Oyefusi added the expectation is for Bell to return on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The Browns selected Bell in the third round of the 2022 draft. He didn’t make an immediate impact, catching just 38 passes for 381 yards in his first two seasons.

Bell was considered a cut candidate as the Browns trimmed the roster to 53 players. But he made the initial roster, joining Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore and others in the pass-catching corps. Bell had a solid training camp and the Browns praised him for his dependability.

“David’s had a great training camp so far. I mean, the word that always comes with David, is the word dependability,” Browns receivers coach Chad O’Shea said in August. “He’s been dependable in various roles for us. He’s able to handle multiple roles for us in different ways. He helps our team. So, I can’t say enough about David Bell. And again, when I say the word David Bell and his name, dependability comes right with that.”

Browns WR Cedric Tillman Made Big Impression During Preseason

Part of what made Bell disposable was the rise of Cedric Tillman, who made a big impression with his play in training camp and the preseason.

Tillman caught just 21 passes for 224 yards during his rookie year but has made some big strides.

“I don’t believe Ced missed the day of the offseason program. He was here every single day. I know he got better because of that,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in June. “And I think he got better in the weight room, got better in the meeting room, definitely got better on the grass.”

Tillman will still have to earn his reps. He’s behind Cooper, Moore and Jeudy on the depth chart. And rookie Jamari Thrash came on strong in the preseason as well.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Feeling Confident Ahead of Debut

The depth the Browns have at wide receiver won’t matter much if quarterback Deshaun Watson isn’t on target and ready to roll. Watson has played in just 12 games over the past two seasons but feels prepared for the opener against the Dallas Cowboys.

“I think the emotions is super high just like everyone else. Just, you know, getting back for the first game, the start of the season, getting out there and just letting all the hard work that you put in, in the off season show on the field,” Watson said on Wednesday. “And I think just to be back in the locker room, just be prepping again is one of my biggest wins this offseason, just to be able to make it back to week one. And be in the position I am to go out there and compete Sunday to help this team win.”

Watson has passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions over his two seasons in Cleveland. The Browns are a 2.5-point favorite against the Cowboys.