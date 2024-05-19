Browns Receiver Predicted to be Squeezed Out Ahead of Season

Former third-round pick David Bell may have a hard time sticking around with the Cleveland Browns after a couple of disappointing seasons to open his career.

Bell was selected by the Browns in 2022 but has yet to make a significant impact. He has 38 receptions for 381 yards and 3 touchdowns in his career so far. Bell was dubbed by Bleacher Report as one of the best players who could be on the chopping block ahead of the season.

“David Bell has totaled 900 snaps on offense and special teams during his two professional seasons. However, he may be squeezed out of the position after Cleveland traded for Jerry Jeudy and drafted Jamari Thrash,” Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon wrote. “It seems unlikely Bell and Cedric Tillman will remain on the roster.”

Browns WR David Bell Will Have to Earn Reps

The receiver room is certainly more crowded than when Bell was drafted. Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore and Jeudy occupy the top three spots in the receiver rotation. There’s room for Bell to compete behind the trio but he will need to outshine Tillman and the rookie Thrash.

The good news for Bell is that general manager Andrew Berry has historically had a longer leash on players he’s drafted. However, in 2023, after selecting Tillman, Berry issued an interesting message to his young wide receivers.

“For all the guys in that room, it really is just about competition,” Berry said. “For any player that comes in the NFL, if you’re not ready to come compete for your job, then it’s just not the league and it’s just not the sport for you. That’s the reality for young players, rookies and vets. That’s just kind of the way it is, and that’s kind of the way that we’ll build out the roster.”

Browns Like Jamari Thrash as Vertical Threat

The Browns selected Thrash in the fifth round to add depth and speed. He notched 63 receptions for 858 receiving yards (13.6 per) and 6 touchdowns during his final year at Louisville.

“He’s a competitive kid. He’s had production inside and out throughout his college career, and he’s a good playmaker with the ball in his hands,” Browns Director of Player Personnel Dan Saganey said. “So, add him to the room and let him compete.”

One big fan of the selection was former Pro Bowl receiver Steve Smith. He praised Thrash for his explosiveness and ability to get involved in the offense in multiple ways.

“Very, very, very smart. … Pro Day was explosive,” Smith said. “He understands exactly where he is on the field. He knows exactly who he is, and if you draft him, you need to know who he is: He is an XY receiver. Not just a guy with speed, but he also has routes. Usually with a guy was speed, you say he only runs three or four routes. This guy, he could run every route in the route tree. He’s still a young kid, but he’s exceptionally smart. I loved his Pro Day and I love what I saw. He is definitely a chain mover and a deep threat on your offense once you draft this kid.”

The Browns have the weapons to have an explosive passing game. However, much of that will hinge on Deshaun Watson’s health. He’s returning from season-ending shoulder surgery and has played in just 12 games over two seasons in Cleveland.