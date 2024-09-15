Cowboys LB Kendricks Evades Punishment After Injuring Browns’ David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns are without tight end David Njoku this week, and potentially for multiple games moving forward, but the man responsible for his absence will proceed into Week 2 unscathed.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Eric Kendricks made what Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com described as a “hip-drop tackle” on Njoku during the Browns’ Week 1 loss last Sunday. However, the NFL decided on Saturday, September 14, that Kendricks would face no penalty — financial or otherwise — for the play.

#Cowboys LB Eric Kendricks was not fined for a hip drop tackle on #Browns David Njoku, the tackle that resulted in his sprained ankle after a 29-yard catch. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 14, 2024

The league made hip-drop tackles illegal ahead of the 2024 season in a unanimous vote by all 32 organizations.

“A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender wraps up a ball carrier and rotates or swivels his hips, unweighting himself and dropping onto ball carrier’s legs during the tackle,” the NFL officially describes the play.

Based on the ruling, the league office believes that Kendricks didn’t engage in any illegal action during the tackle of Njoku.

Browns Will Feel Absence of David Njoku, as They Try to Get on Track

The loss of Njoku is significant for a number of reasons, including his production on the field.

Njoku earned Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his eight-year career in 2023 on the strength of career highs across the board of 123 targets, 81 receptions, 882 receiving yards and 6 TDs, per Pro Football Reference. He was off to a good start Sunday as well, recording 4 catches on 5 targets for 44 yards before leaving the game with his injury.

Cabot reported last week that Njoku will miss a minimum of two contests with a high ankle sprain.

“He’s expected to miss at least a couple of games with the injury, which didn’t look good on Sunday night when he hobbled out in a right walking boot,” she said.

That’s bad timing not just for the Browns and their offense, but specifically for quarterback Deshaun Watson as well. Watson was abysmal in the opening loss to Dallas and could find himself on the hot seat sooner than later if Cleveland can’t find some success in the passing game.

Of course, that will be harder to come by without Njoku in the lineup. Backup tight end Jordan Akins will likely start in his stead when the Browns take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida Sunday.

NFL Fines Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson, Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs for Plays From Week 1

While Kendricks moves onto Week 2 absent a fine, Browns defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson won’t be so fortunate.

The league fined Tomlinson for his conduct during a sack of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, while Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs also caught a fine for one of his plays in the game.

“#Browns DT Davlin Tomlinson was fined $22,511 for his first quarter sack of #Cowboys Dak Prescott, during which he landed on him with his full 325 pounds,” Cabot reported Saturday.

The league also sent Diggs a tab of $16,883 for unnecessary roughness, per Cabot.