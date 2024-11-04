Browns Open to Trading Pro Bowl Pass-Catcher David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns are in the spotlight as sellers at the trade deadline and Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku has surfaced as a potential trade piece.

The Browns have stumbled to a 2-7 record, with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers extinguishing even their dim playoff hopes. Cleveland will start planning for the future at the trade deadline on Tuesday, November 5, which will likely include moving multiple key players.

The most notable name that has come up in trade talks is pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk expects that deal to be done soon.

“There’s an expectation the Browns will trade veteran pass rusher Za’Darius Smith to the Lions before Tuesday’s deadline. The Lions have been looking for help ever since the injury that was suffered a few weeks back by Aidan Hutchinson,” Florio said during an appearance on NBC’s Football Night in America. “Now, after the game, coach Kevin Stefanski had no comment on the report, and Za’Darius Smith left the locker room before he could talk to reporters.”

Florio also mentioned Njoku as a player to keep an eye on as the deadline approaches.

“Now that the Browns have lost again, other veteran players could be available over the next 48 hours,” Florio said. “One name to keep an eye on — tight end David Njoku. He could be available for the right price.”

David Njoku Has Become Important Piece of Browns’ Offense

Njoku has come a long way with the Browns since being selected in the first round back in 2017. He’s evolved from an athletic pass-catching tight end into a well-rounded player, earning a four-year, $56.75 million extension in 2022.

“He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever been around, and the growth that he’s made both as a person and a player — he’s got that mentality where he fights for everything,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Njoku in 2023. “He’s a great leader for our football team. Proud of him.”

Njoku’s career in Cleveland wasn’t always smooth. He was demoted to No. 3 on the depth chart after the Browns drafted Harrison Bryant in 2020. It led to a trade demand but the Browns decided not to move him, which paid off in the long run.

Njoku is coming off his best season as a pro. He caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl nod.

Browns Still Confident They Can ‘Fix’ Floundering Offense

The Browns’ offense ranks near the bottom of the league in just about every major offensive category. Things looked to be turning around in Week 8 when Jameis Winston took over at quarterback, sparking a 29-24 victory. However, the offense regressed against the Chargers.

“Well, I think, listen, we’re not playing good enough to win a football game, especially in that first half. We did not play well enough; we didn’t play well enough on all three sides of the ball,” Stefanski said. “So that’s our focus really more than anything is finding a way to not beat ourselves, not have costly mistakes because they will hurt you.”

The Browns plan to continue rolling with Winston as their quarterback despite his three interceptions against the Chargers. He’s confident the Browns can still turn it around.

“We have to continue to look internally as a whole and individually and find a way to overcome this. We can do this,” Winston said. “We can, we can endure, we can persevere. I’ve been here before, it’s not my first rodeo, so I know it’s required.”

The Browns are heading into a bye week. They’ll emerge for a matchup against the New Orleans Saints on November 17.