Browns Expected to Trade Za’Darius Smith After Chargers Matchup

The Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns are engaged in trade discussions involving veteran pass-rusher Za’Darius Smith, with expectations that a deal could be finalized soon.

Smith has been one of the more notable names on the trade market and the Lions are in need of a pass-rushing threat with Pro Bowl defensive end Aidan Hutchinson out with a fractured left tibia and fibula.

Smith suited up for the Browns’ game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers but he’s expected to be moved after the matchup, per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the current expectation is that Smith will be traded to Detroit tonight or tomorrow,” Florio said on Sunday. “Smith, 32, has played for the Ravens, Packers, and Vikings. He has said he’d welcome a trade to Detroit, since it would allow him to compete directly with two of his former teams.”

The trade deadline is on Tuesday, November 5 at 4 pm ET.

Za’Darius Smith Key Part of Browns’ Defense

Smith has bolstered his trade value with his early strong play. He entered Sunday leading the Browns with five sacks — ahead of reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.

The Browns traded for Smith ahead of last season. In the deal, the Browns got Smith, a 2025 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for two fifth-round picks.

Smith had five sacks last season — a number he’s almost eclipsed already through eight games. He signed a two-year, $23.5 million deal to remain in Cleveland this offseason.

Smith is a veteran with nearly 10 seasons on his resume. He knows the NFL is a business but wasn’t sweating the idea of being moved.

“Shoot, man, that’s not in my control,” Smith told cleveland.com this week. “I can’t control that. I know that’s an AB push (GM Andrew Berry).”

Browns defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire said he hadn’t noticed a difference in Smith since his name began being floated in trade rumors.

“I don’t think it’s affected anything that he’s doing,” Cesaire said. “He approaches the day every day the same way. He’s a great pro and we always quiet outside noise. We’re about what we do inside.”

Myles Garrett Pushed Back Against Za’Darius Smith Trade Rumors

The Browns entered Week 9 at 2-6, which sparked the trade talks. Cleveland already traded Amari Cooper, the team’s top pass-catcher. Cooper, who is in the last year of his contract, landed with the Buffalo Bills.

Smith has provided a capable threat opposite of Garrett, who often sees multiple blockers and added attention. Garrett sounded confident that Smith wouldn’t be moved.

“Well, I’m going to continue to play with Z, so I’m not too worried about throwing out my pleasantries and compliments now,” Garrett said on Friday. “I’ll be able to tell him at the end of the year.”

The Browns defense has played solid despite the team’s rough record. Garrett has done his part to help carry the load and notched three first-half sacks against the Chargers.