Browns QB Deshaun Watson Dealt Harsh Reality After Miserable Start

The Cleveland Browns‘ opponents have figured out that Deshaun Watson has some significant issues and are capitalizing on them.

It’s no secret that Watson has struggled this season — his stat line tells that story. Through three games, Watson has passed for 551 yards, 3 touchdowns, and a pair of interceptions. He’s completing just 57.8% of his passes — a career-low — and has posted a paltry QB rating of 71.4.

Watson’s QBR of 22.5 would be the lowest in the league if not for Carolina Panthers passer Bryce Young, who is now riding the bench.

It’s not entirely Watson’s fault. He’s been sacked an NFL-high 16 times and faces relentless pressure. But Albert Breet of Sports Illustrated spoke with Cleveland’s opponents and there are issues beyond the protection.

“The results haven’t been there yet. In talking with Cleveland’s opponents, they concede that, yes, protection is an issue. An inconsistent run game has been, too,” Breer wrote on Monday, September 23. “That said, his accuracy and footwork have been messy, and, at least to others, there seems to be a confidence issue now, too.”

Browns Offensive Line Issues Not Going Away

The Browns have issues up front that won’t get better soon. Pro Bowl guard Wyatt Teller will miss a chunk of time with a knee injury and several other starters — including tackles Jedrick Wills Jr., Dawand Jones and Jack Conklin — are banged up. But Breer had a blunt and straightforward point on the Browns’ situation.

“You move that treasure chest of picks and guarantee a guy $230 million to fix these sorts of issues, not to become a victim to them,” Breer said. “And if we’re being honest, the last time we saw the Watson who starred for four seasons in Houston was when he was actually still donning the Texans’ colors. So the question, then, is whether the Browns can get him back to that — and it’s not like they just started asking it.”

While Watson has clearly struggled, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has continued to back his quarterback.

“I think he sees the field really well. I think he is a veteran that’s played in a bunch of games who understands different looks, sees it before we even talk about it on the sideline as he’s come coming off,” Stefanski said on Monday. “We have to play better as an offense. That’s really our main focus.”

Browns Focused on Bouncing Back Against Raiders

Watson has mostly avoided using the offensive line as an excuse for his play and his message while talking to the media is that finger-pointing is not happening.

“We don’t have time for, ‘my bads,’ and things like that. We just keep working, next play, on to the next play, and that’s all we got next,” Watson said. “Can’t go back to that last play and do anything about it. It is what it is, whatever result that was. So, now all we can do is focus on the next one that’s ahead of us, and that’s the next one that’s going to get called.”

The Browns hit the road to take on the Raiders for Week 4. They’re catching Las Vegas at a good time. The Raiders are coming off a loss to the previously winless Panthers and are dealing with some quarterback uncertainty of their own.

The Browns are a slight 1-point favorite for the matchup, per ESPN BET.