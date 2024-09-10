Browns Could ‘Maybe’ Get Out of Watson’s Contract Amid New Allegations

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation with Deshaun Watson has been unfortunate. With another lawsuit filed on September 9 in Houston, Texas, things might only get worse.

However, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the new lawsuit could help the Browns get out of Watson’s contract. Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of Watson’s contract, which states that he had to disclose any claim to the Browns before signing his contract.

“Player hereby represents and warrants (except as otherwise disclosed to club in writing), as of the date hereof, that (1) Player has not been charged with, indicted for, convicted of or pled nolo contendre to any felony and/or misdemeanor involving fraud or moral turpitude, (ii) Player has not engaged in conduct which could subject him to a charge, indictment or conviction of any such offense, and (iii) no circumstances exist that would prevent Player’s continuing availability to the Club for duration of this Contract,” the contract says.

Floria wrote that if Watson didn’t disclose this claim, “things get potentially complicated,” and the Browns could “maybe” get out of his contract.

“Did Watson disclose this specific potential claim to the Browns in writing before he signed the contract? That’s the key question,” Florio wrote on September 9. “If he did, the lawsuit can’t activate paragraph 42. If he didn’t, things get potentially complicated.”

While Florio outlined the potential outcomes of Watson’s situation, this would be for his contract in 2025 and 2026.

“As a practical matter, this is about 2025 and 2026. He’s still due to receive $92 million, fully guaranteed, after the current season,” Florio wrote. “If he would be suspended before the 2025 season begins, the Browns could declare a default, void the guarantees, and move on from Watson.”

New Allegations Against Watson The NFL suspended the Cleveland Browns quarterback in 2022 and fined him $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. More than 20 women alleged Watson of committing sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson eventually reached confidential settlements with 23 of the 24 women in 2022. The new allegations against Watson claim that he exposed himself and sexually assaulted the victim, according to the Around the NFL Staff for NFL.com. “A lawsuit filed on Monday in Houston, Texas, alleges that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson committed sexual assault and battery while on a date in Oct. 2020,” the NFL Staff wrote on September 9. “The new civil suit claims Watson exposed himself, requested a massage and sexually assaulted the victim before she was able to resist and get him to leave her apartment.

“Watson, who at the time was on the Houston Texans, violated sections of the Texas state penal code for indecent exposure and assault, per the suit, and the plaintiff seeks damages of more than $1,000,000.” Watson Has NFL’s ‘Worst Contract’

On top of the sexual assault allegations throughout the past few years, Watson’s play has been below average. He’s thrown for 2,386 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions since debuting for the Browns in 2022.

His contract has been under scrutiny due to the allegations and his play since the Cleveland Browns inked him to a deal, and some even believe it’s the “worst” in the NFL.

Dallas Robinson of ProFootballNetwork called Watson’s contract the “worst” in football and said it’ll “go down as one of the worst trades in NFL history.” The Browns traded three first-round picks and more to the Houston Texans for Watson.

“Cleveland gave up three first-round picks to land Watson while he was facing 24 allegations of sexual assault before signing him to a fully guaranteed $230 million extension.

“No other NFL team has followed suit with a fully guaranteed contract for their quarterback, while Watson has been abysmal as Cleveland’s starter,” Robinson wrote on September 9. “Injuries and a suspension have limited him to 12 games over two seasons. Watson’s 42.9 QBR would’ve ranked 24th league-wide in 2023 if he’d posted enough attempts to qualify.”