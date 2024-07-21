Browns Star Deshaun Watson Makes Super Bowl Promise

Deshaun Watson has not shied away from setting Super Bowl-level expectations for the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Watson recently hosted his annual 7-on-7 youth football tournament in Berea. He was gifted a state championship ring from the Glenville Tarblooders. The offering from the Glenville squad generated a promise from Watson.

“I’m gonna get ya’ll that Super Bowl,” Watson said. “We’re gonna make that happen. Two rings by the end of the year, man.”

It’s not the first time Watson has talked about the Browns winning the Super Bowl. He also mentioned it on his “QB Unplugged” show earlier this offseason.

“We got the pieces. We just have to put it all together. Once we all get healthy and get the opportunity on the field at the same time for a full season, hell yeah we have a chance to do it,” Watson said in March. “We got the defense, the offense, the special teams, the culture, the fanbase. We just got to go do it now.”

Watson also got a massive back tattoo this offseason and included a blank Super Bowl ring. The assumption is that he’ll fill it in when he wins one.

Deshaun Watson Tuning Out Negative Commentary

Watson is a massive part of the Browns’ equation, and any Super Bowl hopes the team might have rest on his surgically repaired right shoulder. Watson fractured his shoulder in November of last season and has been working hard to get back on the field.

Despite a rough first two years with the Browns, the team believes that Watson can be their franchise quarterback and has high expectations for him.

“I think he’s a lot more comfortable within the organization. You know, we have a core group of guys on offense that have now played together for a number of years,” Browns GM Andrew Berry said in May. “We do expect to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, and I know he is very excited about returning to the playing field and getting over this injury. We do have high expectations for him and the offense this season.”

He participated in OTAs and minicamp and should be ready to roll for significant work during training camp.

“Yeah, I’ve just been taking it one day at a time,” Watson said on July 18, per cleveland.com. “Everything’s been set in stone as far as just me going out there competing. There haven’t been any setbacks or anything that’s holding me back from going forward so far.”

The Browns gave up a trio of first-round picks to land Watson via a 2022 blockbuster trade. The team also handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract.

So far, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions. Watson has his critics, but the Browns quarterback said he’s not accepting any “negative energy” this season and is tuning out the noise.

“I don’t care about other people’s opinions,” Watson said. “That’s never been my motto. Nobody else’s opinions never dictated my career. I’m right here because of the people that I have in my support group and not other people’s opinions and what they think about me on and off the field. I know who I am. I’m very confident who I am and that’s why I’m sitting right here talking to you guys.”

The Browns veterans, including Watson, are set to report to camp on July 23.