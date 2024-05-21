Browns QB Deshaun Watson Called Out After OTA Debut

The Cleveland Browns released footage of Deshaun Watson debuting his surgically repaired shoulder at OTAs, and not everyone was impressed.

Watson threw with the team on Tuesday but the session was not open to the media. However, the Browns published a clip of Watson completing some short passes on social media.

“QB1 puttin’ in that prep work,” one of the posts read.

Watson had season-ending shoulder surgery in November. He started throwing in mid-March and is now “throwing at full velocity,” per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com

The first footage of Watson throwing since the surgery created some buzz online.

“This is a man who got paid and is now completely mailing it in. His days of being a top 10 QB are long gone,” Joe Osborne of Covers.com tweeted.

Another person wrote: “Well yeah, I’d hope an NFL QB can make perfect throws with no defense.”

Others, including his girlfriend, Jilly Anais, had a more optimistic take on Watson’s play.

“Let the work talk for itself! QB1!!!!!! We see you!” she commented.

Watson is not scheduled to throw during Wednesday’s practice, which will be open to the media. But for the Browns, it’s good news that he’s involved, even on a limited basis.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Has Faced Criticism

It’s nothing new for Watson to have some skeptics. He’s had a tough run in Cleveland since arriving in 2022 via a blockbuster trade.

The Browns gave up a trio of first-round picks to land him via a 2022 trade and also handed him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. So far, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Former NFL receiver James Jones recently called out Watson, doubting he can look like the Pro Bowl passer he once was with the Houston Texans.

“If we’re really, truly keeping it 100, Deshaun Watson has been one of the worst quarterbacks in our league,” Jones said. “And I can say that because we have seen how special he could be. Since he’s got to the Cleveland Browns, there have been a lot of ‘what are you doing’ plays. We can say eventually, the Houston dude will come back. But maybe the Houston dude is gone.”

Browns Are Confident in Deshaun Watson

The external noise surrounding Watson is plentiful. However, the Browns internally feel good about the upcoming season and Watson’s potential.

“We feel very good about the transition. He is in a good spot mentally and physically,” Berry said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on May 3. “He’s been rehabbing the shoulder injury, but he is well on his way there and in a really strong spot. I think he’s a lot more comfortable within the organization.”

The Browns will boast their deepest wide receiver corps since Watson arrived.

Amari Cooper arrived in 2022 via trade and has been the centerpiece of the passing game. Cooper is coming off a Pro Bowl season. He carried the Browns’ offense last season despite catching passes from four different quarterbacks. Cooper racked up 1,250 yards on 72 catches.

The Browns also landed Elijah Moore and Jerry Jeudy through trades over the last two seasons. Cedric Tillman and David Bell — former third-round picks — will also be in the mix.