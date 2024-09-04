Browns Get Key Update on Deshaun Watson Amid Week 1 Uncertainty

Deshaun Watson’s personal quarterback coach silenced any doubts about the Cleveland Browns QB’s readiness for Week 1.

Watson is slated to start the opener against the Dallas Cowboys. It will be his first live game action since he injured his shoulder in November last season. The former Pro Bowl passer underwent surgery to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his throwing shoulder.

Watson was slated to play in the Browns’ preseason finale to knock off some rust but the team ultimately decided against it. That, paired with reports of arm soreness, sounded some alarm bells.

However, Quincy Avery, Watson’s personal coach, has witnessed his progress firsthand, noting that the Browns quarterback is now throwing with more velocity than before his injury.

“I think this has been his best offseason in a really long time in terms or preparation for the game, being able to throw, putting himself in a position where he was able to do all the things throwing wise that he needs to do to be successful in an NFL game, and he’s in a good spot,” Avery said during a recent appearance on the “Maggie and Perloff” show. “We’ve tested so it’s not ‘is it as good?’ He throws the ball as hard with more velocity. His miles per hour are higher now than they were prior to the injury.”

Browns Monitoring Deshaun Watson’s Arm Strength

The Browns are confident that Watson will be rejuvenated and ready to roll for Week 1. However, they’re still keeping tabs on his surgically repaired shoulder, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“Watson hasn’t recaptured his production from Houston, whether it was due to his extended layoff because of his suspension or the injuries that followed suit,” Howe said. “He’s been cleared for takeoff with the Browns, but the organization is still keeping tabs on his strength after dealing with a displaced fracture in his right shoulder.

If for some reason Watson is unable to go this season, the Browns will likely turn to Jameis Winston. Cleveland signed the former No. 1 overall pick this offseason as a veteran backup. Winston is officially listed as the No. 2 option, with second-year quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the mix as QB3.

Deshaun Watson Needs Big Season With Browns

The Browns traded a trio of first-round picks to acquire Watson in 2022 and gave him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. Due to a lengthy suspension and injuries, Watson has played in just 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

The Browns need Watson to rediscover his Pro Bowl form from his Houston Texans days, rather than continue the underwhelming play he’s shown in Cleveland.

“He is in a good spot mentally and physically,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in May on the The Pat McAfee Show. “I think he’s a lot more comfortable within the organization. You know, we have a core group of guys on offense that have now played together for a number of years.

“We do expect to hit the ground running on that side of the ball, and I know he is very excited about returning to the playing field and getting over this injury. We do have high expectations for him and the offense this season.”

Watson and the Browns are a 2.5-point home favorite against the Cowboys.