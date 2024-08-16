Browns QB Deshaun Watson Surprised by Decision on Debut

Deshaun Watson was taken by surprise upon hearing that he would be suiting up for the Cleveland Browns in their preseason finale, as the decision was news to him.

Watson and the Browns have mostly been in lockstep during his recovery from shoulder surgery. He was recently cleared for full contact and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski announced that Watson would be see some action against the Seattle Seahawks on August 24 — the Browns’ third and final preseason game. Watson did not suit up for the Browns’ preseason debut and will not play against the Minnesota Vikings in preseason game No. 2.

“That was the first time I heard that, so I don’t know. But if I’m playing, that’s fine with me,” Watson said on Thursday, August 15.

Watson’s comments did not bother Stefanski, who acknowledged his quarterback has a lot going on.

“You know, he’s focused on what he has to do right in front of him, which is how it should be,” Stefanski said.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Trying Not to Take a Hit

Watson has not been on the field since November 12, when he played against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s been getting in some joint practice action against the Vikings, but the matchup against the Seahawks will be his first true test, even if it is just the preseason.

“I’m not trying to take a hit, so that’s not even on my mind,” Watson said. “I’m trying to just come out clean each and every game. So that ain’t on my mind to take a hit, for sure.”

That could be difficult for Watson. The Browns’ offensive line is missing key pieces and has been shaky during the joint practices with the Vikings. While the quarterback can’t be hit, pressure has thrown off many reps.

“Whoever’s in is going to play hard,” Watson said of his offensive line. “They’re going to compete. That’s all we ask for is just to be able to be the best you and communicate with all the other guys up front to make sure we all are on the same page. We know our standard when we step out on the field.”

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Needs to Knock Off Rust

The Browns traded a trio of first-round picks to acquire Watson in a 2022 trade and gave him a $230 million fully guaranteed contract. So far, Watson has played in 12 games with mixed results. He’s passed for 2,217 yards, 14 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Watson has been using training camp to build rapport with his receivers, including a new face in Jerry Jeudy. The Browns traded for Jeudy, a former first-round pick, in March. The two connected on a nice touchdown pass on Thursday, and their relationship continues to grow.

“Yeah, it’s coming along,” Watson said of his connection with Jeudy. “We’ve just got to continue to grow and continue to go. I think with everyone it’s just going to be able to do that. I only played 12 games in the last two years, so the chemistry and the timing, especially with a new system, that’s going to continue to grow and that’s going to continue to go as the reps continue to build up and throughout training camp and throughout the season. So it’s going to be fun to just continue to have that.”

Watson and the Browns open the regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on September 8.