Browns WR Speaks Out on Suspected Anger After Viral Tweet

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore cleared the air at OTAs amid speculation that he isn’t content with his situation.

Moore missed the first set of OTAs and fired off a social media message, seemingly in response to some criticism he had heard.

“Outwork everyone! Dats always been my mindset. F*** all the what he say, he thinks/ she thinks keee keee kee, one min Dey on ya, one min Dey not the next Dey back on,” Moore wrote on May 27. “Jussss workkkkk. Never STOP. F*** em we ball. God the glory for it all. Yall be up n down. God stays solid.”

The Browns traded for Jerry Jeudy in March — a move that could mean fewer targets for Moore. However, Moore spoke to reporters on May 30 and explained his stance on the internal competition.

“Nah, let’s just clear that up. There’s nothing to be mad about. There’s a lot of stuff going on in the world,” Moore said. “I’ve been invited by competition my whole life, so it’s not like I’m mad cause Jeudy, or I’m mad cause (Amari Cooper) Coop or anybody else that comes in. I ain’t never shy from nothing. I’m from Florida, so that’s nothing that I’m ever afraid of. If anything, that opens us up, which you guys don’t realize, you know? And I’m excited about what we got.”

Elijah Moore Heading Into Contract Year With Browns

During his debut season in Cleveland, Moore recorded career highs with 59 catches for 640 yards. However, it still left something to be desired. The Browns see Moore taking another step next season, especially with Deshaun Watson expected to be under center for the entire season.

“Just look at the numbers. He has a career year and I think that was for a reason. I feel really strongly about him the player. As you know, when you’re moving different quarterbacks in there, that can affect it,” Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said in February. “You look at the Jets game where Amari (Cooper’s) out and Elijah went right to the focal point and was making plays up and down the field before he got hurt. So I know what he’s capable of, and after a career year, we anticipate him even getting better.”

Moore is heading into the final year of his current contract. A big season could go a long way regarding his next payday — from the Browns or someone else.

Elijah Moore Thinks Browns WR Unit Among the Best

The Browns averaged 220.1 yards passing per game last season, with four quarterbacks starting games in Watson’s absence. Moore thinks the Browns should have one of the most explosive passing attacks in the league next season with Watson back and the addition of Jeudy.

“Number one. If you’re not thinking that, you shouldn’t be playing,” Moore said when asked how the Browns’ receiving corps stacks up. “Number one. We got a crazy group.”

Cooper, Jeudy and Moore seem fairly set as the team’s top three receivers. Pro Bowl tight end David Njoku will also eat up a chunk of targets in the passing game.

Outside the top trio, young receivers Cedric Tillman, David Bell, and Jamari Thrash will be looking to earn some time on the field.