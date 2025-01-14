Packers Land Browns’ Myles Garrett in Blockbuster Trade Idea

The Green Bay Packers have elite, young talent. After losing in the Wild Card Round, the Packers need to look to add more to their roster this offseason, as this is the perfect time for them to go all in with a few years of playoff experience now under their belt with their young core. The Cleveland Browns, in a completely different position than the Packers, could look to move a player or two to Green Bay.

In a trade idea proposed by Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report, who examined potential moves the Packers could make during the offseason, he pitched the idea of them trading for Browns star Myles Garrett.

“Green Bay’s playoff window is open, so if a legitimate difference-maker like Myles Garrett, Maxx Crosby or Sauce Gardner ends up on the trade market, Gutekunst will probably consider it. Otherwise, the Packers will probably keep their picks and trust their ability to find talent in the draft…

“The Packers won’t completely shy away from older veterans they believe can help bring a championship to Green Bay. However, they’re still looking to build a long-term contender and will likely value players on the under side of 30 the most,” Knox wrote on January 12.

Browns Suggested to Trade Garrett

Garrett has said he doesn’t want to be involved in a rebuilding process with the Cleveland Browns. With one of the worst cap situations in the NFL, the Browns are poised to be in a rebuild situation next season unless they hit the perfect player with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft.

Even if the Browns find a young, star quarterback, there’s no guarantee that said player would change everything. The Browns are in a tough spot and more would have to be done.

Garrett, arguably the best player in the NFL and Browns’ franchise history, would be tough to watch go for fans. However, if Cleveland got back a package it can’t refuse, it’d make trading him a bit easier. The Green Bay Packers have players and picks to trade, making them one of the ideal fits for Garrett.

But trading him is the tough part. Garrett would be missed, but Jimmy Watkins of Cleveland.com believes moving him would be the right thing to do.

“These Browns owe Garrett the truth, which is that the superstar’s win-now priorities don’t fit Cleveland’s near future. They might align with Berry’s need to patch over the Deshaun Watson-sized hole in the Browns’ foundation, or the city’s desire to see Garrett finish his career where he started. But the best plan going forward, both for the Browns and their superstar, is to admit this team needs multiple seasons to build a contending roster,” Watkins wrote on January 4.

What Could the Browns Get Back for Garrett?

If the Cleveland Browns made Garrett available, any contending team with cap space and picks to trade would be making a wise decision by attempting to land him.

A trade should see the Browns get back two first-round picks, but assessing trade value for players in the NFL is tough. Two first-round picks would be a big haul, but that would just be the start of a trade for a player of his caliber.