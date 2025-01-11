Browns Send Myles Garrett to Cowboys for Huge Draft Haul in Trade Pitch

If the Cleveland Browns trade Myles Garrett this offseason, there are a few things they have to consider. For one, moving the best defensive player in the NFL and a fan favorite won’t sit right with the fan base. Garrett is loved in Cleveland and despite how poorly the team has played at times with him on the roster, it’s far from his fault.

If the Browns were to trade him before June 1, they’d also have $36.2 million in dead money and $16.4 million against the cap. A post-June 1 trade would see the Browns take $14.7 million in dead money and save $4.96 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.

Moving him post-June 1 would be the ideal plan, but if the Browns get a better haul prior to the draft, it could entice them to take it.

Athlon Sports’ Anthony Licciardi proposed a deal to send Garrett to the Dallas Cowboys before June 1. His trade would see the Browns add the No. 12 and 44 picks in the 2025 NFL draft, as well as 2026 first and fourth-round picks.

“Trading for Garrett ahead of April’s 2025 NFL Draft raises the Browns’ asking price, as they’d have less cap space to replace their star and build a competitive roster. But the Cowboys (especially with Garrett and Micah Parsons together) won’t be expected to pick that early for some time. This is the best pick Dallas can theoretically send them, and it also offers instant value compared to discounted picks down the line.

“It’s possible Cleveland would prefer later picks given the hypothetical rebuild’s extended timeline, but general manager Andrew Berry would rather make that selection than hand it to another executive after another losing season. Self-interest makes the NFL world go around,” Licciardi wrote on January 10.

Does Garrett Want to Play for the Browns?

Garrett has every right to make the comments he has about the Cleveland Browns’ future. He’s an elite talent, and players of his caliber deserve to be in the playoffs.

Despite some of the harsh words he’s said about the Browns, he’s also told reporters that he wants “to play here, play my career here.”

“I mean, it’s a possibility, but I want to be a Cleveland Brown,” Garrett said in December, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “I want to play here, play my career here. But if we choose to do a rebuild and it’s two, three, four years out, I want be able to compete and play at a high level, play meaningful games and be playing past January.”

It’s a good sign for the Browns that he wants to play in Cleveland, but improving the roster into Super Bowl contenders isn’t an easy task with the contract the Browns have on the roster.

Nonetheless, it isn’t like Garrett has asked out.

How Garrett Would Help the Cowboys

If any team added Garrett, they’d instantly be a better team on and off the field. That’s why the Cleveland Browns trading him wouldn’t be an easy decision.

A four-time first-team All-Pro, Defensive Player of the Year winner, and much more, Garrett would be an incredible fit on the Dallas Cowboys next to Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys had a down year but were injured. If they get healthy and play how they should, Garrett would be joining a team with playoff aspirations, at the very least.

Having Parsons and Garrett rushing the quarterback would give them the best duo in the NFL. He’d be well worth the proposed package from Licciardi, if not much more than that.