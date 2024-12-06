Steelers WR George Pickens’ Latest Comment on Browns Has Everyone Talking

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens shaded the Browns ahead of their rematch.

George Pickens took another shot at the Cleveland Browns, targeting cornerback Greg Newsome with his latest bit of shade.

Pickens and the Steelers are set to host the Browns on Sunday for a highly anticipated rematch. The Browns won their Week 12 clash 24-19 in the snow. The game concluded with Pickens and Newsome exchanging blows after the game’s final play. Pickens lost his helmet and was held back by stadium security.

Newsome has continued to talk trash, calling Pickens a “fake tough guy” on social media. But Pickens delivered a puzzling comment on Friday in advance of their matchup.

“I don’t even know who that is,” Pickens said when asked if there would be trash talk between him and Newsome on Sunday.

The comment from Pickens generated quite the response from fans.

“Not knowing who a notable starter is on the other team is always the corniest thing you can say,” one fan said.

“Weird way of saying you don’t watch film,” another added.

Browns CB Greg Newsome Responds to George Pickens

Newsome was asked about the recent comments from Pickens on Friday and pointed out the Steelers star’s reputation.

“I’m all about the team. Obviously, he’s a guy who cares more so about himself and you an see that in the penalties he causes,” Newsome said.

Pickens’ unpredictable behavior has not been isolated to the incident with the Browns. He was up to his antics in a 44-38 victory last week. Pickens was flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct, drawing a message from his head coach.

“He’s just got to grow up, man,” Tomlin told reporters, via ESPN. “This is an emotional game, man. These divisional games are big. He got a target on his back because he’s George, he understands that. But he’s got to grow up. He’s got to grow up in a hurry.”

Browns safety Grant Delpit, who had his own spat with Pickens, said the Browns game plan on Sunday is easy.

“We do what we do. Let him do what he does. Let him be bad,” Delpit said of Pickens on Thursday.

Browns Respect George Pickens as Receiving Threat

While the trash talk is fun, there’s still a game to be played within the lines. The Steelers are eyeing the AFC North crown and a playoff berth. The Browns are eager to play spoiler.

Pickens is a big part of Pittsburgh’s offense. He leads the team with 850 yards on 55 receptions. He’s found the end zone three times.

“ He’s a contested catch player where he’s always open,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Pickens. “The quarterback always feels like he’s open. He can throw it into coverage and they feel like he’s going to come down with the ball. They’ve expanded his routes and where he’s running them, how he’s running them throughout this offense this season. So he’s a very big challenge. You have to understand where he is at all times.”

The Steelers are listed as a 6.5-point home favorite for the matchup. The total for the matchup is set at 43.5 points.