NFL Makes Final Call on Punishments for Browns-Steelers Fight

Steelers receiver George Pickens and Cleveland Browns defensive back Greg Newsome escaped punishment for their heated Week 12 scrap.

Newsome and Pickens got into it on the final play of the game, which the Browns won 24-19. As the Steelers went for a Hail Mary, the duo got tangled up, with the altercation extending to the wall behind the end zone. It ended with Pickens being held back by stadium security with his helmet off.

“Yeah, he’s a fake tough guy,” Newsome said after the game of Pickens. “He does a lot of that, the antics and stuff. Yeah, he didn’t even go up for the ball. He was just trying to do WrestleMania with me the whole time. So that’s what happened at the end.”

Despite the ruckus, the NFL surprisingly decided not to fine either player for their actions. Newsome had said previously that he would appeal any fine for the scuffle.

“I was running and he had my facemask the whole time,” Newsome told cleveland.com. “It’s one of those things where you obviously just can’t let a guy just slam you, so you’ve got to fight back, but there’s definitely nothing. If I were to get fined over something like that, (I would appeal).”

Other Browns Players Pick up Fines Against Steelers

There were some fines doled up stemming from the AFC North clash. Browns safety Grant Delpit was hit with a $11,255 fine for taunting Pickens. He ripped his mouthguard out and threw it.

Browns linebacker Jordan Hicks was fined $10,378 for a roughing the passer penalty on Russell Wilson. Two Steelers defenders were also hit with fines.

The Browns (3-8) and Steelers (8-3) have opposite records but the rivalry always produces some interesting moments. The teams are set to clash again on December 8 and Pickens left the Browns with some bulletin board material.

“Conditions played a huge, huge part in today’s game,” Pickens said after the recent loss. “I don’t really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. I think the conditions kind of saved them today.”

Browns Star Myles Garrett Still Thinking Playoffs

The Browns are hitting the road for a primetime matchup against the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football. Denver has won two in a row and are in the thick of the AFC playoff race. Cleveland’s playoff hopes are thin but defensive superstar Myles Garrett hasn’t lost hope.

“I want to go to the playoffs. So how we can find ourselves winning this next one and then the one after that until we get to the end of the year. That’s what I’m trying to do,” Garrett said. “I know what we can do and the type of men that we have in here. There’s no time to rest then than there is now. We have a job to do, and the door is still open, even if it’s a glimmer, even if it’s just cracked. We have a way to get into the playoffs if we look at these next six games as playoff games. So, I’m going to give my very best shot and be the best I can be.”

Garrett has done his part. He has six sacks over his last three games. He has 10 this season, just 1.5 back of NFL-leader Trey Hendrickson.