Browns Trade Pitch Would Move Former 1st-Round Pick to 49ers

The Cleveland Browns season has been off to a rough start, currently 1-4. While the Browns’ offense has been the reason for their struggles, scoring fewer than 20 points in every game they’ve played, it could lead to changes on both sides of the football.

The Browns cap situation makes it tough for them to tank, particularly for the 2025 and 2026 seasons due to Deshaun Watson. Watson has a cap hit of $72.9 million each year, according to Spotrac.

Tanking would be challenging, but the Browns could still look to move some of their top players to help them win in the future. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report believes that could be the case, naming star cornerback Greg Newsome II as a trade candidate. He listed the San Francisco 49ers as a potential suitor.

“The Browns are floundering and, unfortunately, have no way to move Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed contract—though Cleveland would be wise to move on from Watson himself sooner than later. Regardless of any other changes Cleveland makes, it will be on the hook for Watson’s $72.9 million cap hit in each of the next two seasons. A rebuild may be imminent, and the Browns may have to flesh out their roster with cheap rookie talent… “Newsome is a 24-year-old veteran at a premium position and would bring a strong return. He’s appeared in all five games this season and has allowed an opposing passer rating of just 78.2 in coverage. He’s also set to earn $13.4 million next season on his fifth-year option,” Knox wrote on October 9. “If available, Newsome would be a logical trade target for both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers—both playoff hopefuls who have struggled to defend the pass consistently in 2024.”

Newsome Was in Trade Rumors During Offseason

During the 2024 offseason, Newsome was the subject of trade rumors for the Cleveland Browns. While a trade didn’t happen in the offseason, the Browns could look to revisit those talks before the NFL trade deadline.

However, when those trade rumors were prevalent, the Browns star wasn’t worried about them, saying he doesn’t pay attention to them.